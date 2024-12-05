Close Menu
    Exploring Titan With Dragonfly: SpaceX and NASA’s Bold Astrobiology Mission

    By Evan Gough, Universe Today3 Comments6 Mins Read
    Dragonfly Rotorcraft-Lander on Surface of Titan
    Artist’s impression of the Dragonfly rotorcraft-lander on the surface of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon and a major target in NASA’s quest to assess habitability and search for potential signs of life beyond Earth on worlds across the solar system. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

    The Dragonfly mission, set for a 2028 launch by SpaceX, will explore Saturn’s moon Titan, focusing on its unique hydrocarbon liquids and potential for prebiotic chemical processes.

    Dragonfly will study the moon’s chemistry and geology from its landing site near the Selk crater, using an octocopter design optimized for Titan’s conditions.

    Launching the Dragonfly Mission

    NASA has awarded SpaceX the contract to launch the Dragonfly mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. The mission, set to launch aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket in 2028, aims to reach Titan by 2034. Dragonfly is an astrobiology mission designed to analyze the chemical composition of the frigid moon’s surface and explore its potential for prebiotic activity.

    This will mark the second visit to Titan, following the brief mission of the European Space Agency’s Huygens probe in 2005.

    Exploring Titan’s Unique Environment

    Titan stands out in the Solar System as the only celestial body besides Earth with surface liquids. However, these liquids are hydrocarbons, not water. There may also be surface deposits of water ice, possibly from impacts or cryovolcanic activity. Scientists believe Titan could host prebiotic chemicals, making it a key destination for studying the origins of life and the progression of prebiotic chemistry.

    Bubbles in Titan’s Seas
    These images of Titan’s well-known hydrocarbon seas are from Cassini radar data. Credit: JPL-Caltech/NASA, ASI, USGS

    Titan is benign when it comes to powered flight; its atmosphere is dense and its gravity is weak, compared to Earth. Dragonfly is an octocopter, a large quadcopter with double rotors, that can take advantage of Titan’s flight-friendly conditions. It will travel at about 36 kph (22 mph) and will be powered by a Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator (RTG), a type of engine proven in multiple missions. The craft is designed to be redundant; it can lose one of its motors or rotors and still function.

    Dune and Plain Impact Craters on Titan
    An annotated VIMS RGB color image showing the dune and plain impact craters on Titan from a study of crater composition and evolution. The yellow sections indicate the crater floors and the red sections are the ejecta blankets. Menrva is the largest crater, and Selk will be visited by NASA’s Dragonfly mission in 2034. Credit: Solomonidou et al. (2020); background map: Le Mouélic et al. (2019)

    Landing and Initial Studies at Titan

    Dragonfly will land near a feature on Titan called Shangri-La, east of where the Huygens probe landed. Shangri-La is one of three large sand seas near the moon’s equator.

    Dragonfly’s target is the Selk impact structure, near the edge of Shangri-La. Selk is a young impact crater about 90 km (56 mi) in diameter that features melt pools, sites where liquid water and organics could mix together to form amino acids or other biomolecules. Dragonfly will initially land at some dunes near the structure then begin exploring the region and its chemistry.

    Geologic Map of Selk Crater, Titan
    Geologic map of Selk crater, Titan. VIMS’ highest-resolution view of Selk achieves about 2.5 kilometers per pixel across the impact crater. Credit: NASA / JPL / UA / color composite by Jason Perry

    Analyzing Titan’s Geological Features

    Thanks largely to Cassini and Huygens, researchers have made progress in understanding Titan. In a 2020 paper, researchers examined two types of craters on the moon: dune craters and plains craters. Selk is a dune crater, and in the paper, researchers said that the dune craters are richer in organics than plains craters, and in fact are almost entirely composed of organics. However, Titan’s thick atmosphere makes it difficult to observe, and these findings stem from interpreting albedo and emissivity.

    Selk and the other dune craters may have originally had more water ice, according to the research, but much of it’s been eroded away. However, there was a long period of time when the water ice was present, and Dragonfly is heading for Selk to examine the chemistry in the crater and to try and determine if water and organics interacted and if prebiotic chemistry made any headway.

    The Role of Falcon Heavy in Dragonfly’s Journey

    It’s up to SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy to send Dragonfly on its way to Titan. Falcon Heavy has 11 launches under its belt, including the launch of the Europa Clipper in October. After Falcon Heavy launches Dragonfly, the spacecraft will perform one flyby of Earth to gain additional velocity.

    It’ll take six years for Dragonfly to reach Titan, and just as it arrives, the entry capsule will separate from the cruise module. With the help of an aeroshell and two chutes, the lander will endure an approximately 105-minute descent. At approximately 1.2 km above the surface, the lander will deploy its skids, and based on its lidar and radar data, will perform an autonomous landing.

    From its landing site, Dragonfly will deploy itself and perform a series of flights up to 8km (5 mi) long. There’s diverse geology in the region, and the rotorcraft will acquire samples and then analyze them during Titan’s nights, which last about 8 Earth days or about 192 hours. After that, it will head to the Selk crater.

    NASA SpaceX Falcon Heavy Europa Clipper Launch
    SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket sends NASA’s Europa Clipper into space from its Florida launch pad. If all goes well, the Falcon Heavy will launch the Dragonfly mission to Titan in July, 2028. Credit: SpaceX

    The Significance of Titan in Astrobiology

    Titan is an important astrobiology target in our Solar System, and unlike the frozen ocean moons Europa and Enceladus, there’s no added complexity of somehow working its way through thick ice before its potentially biological environment can be examined.

    But for all of this to succeed, it needs a successful launch first. NASA is paying SpaceX about $256 million to launch Dragonfly, and it the launch goes off without a hitch, it’ll be money well spent.

    Adapted from an article originally published on Universe Today.

    2. Torbjörn Larsson on

      “unlike the frozen ocean moons Europa and Enceladus, there’s no added complexity of somehow working its way through thick ice before its potentially biological environment can be examined.”

      Enceladus is simpler yet though, a probe can sample its organic ejecta in orbit around Saturn.

    3. nn on

      It’s a little strange how launch providers are still given as much mission credit as they do for delivering a parcel 1% of the way to its intended destination. Imagine if article writers had to include their ISP in the byline because it transmitted packets when they clicked submit.

