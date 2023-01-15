Extraordinary Discovery May Substantially Change Our Understanding of the Mechanism of Photosynthesis

Light-Driven CO2 Assimilation by Photosystem II and Its Relation to Photosynthesis

Photosynthesis is the greatest natural process converting sunlight into chemical energy on a massive scale and maintaining life on Earth. There are basically two successive stages of oxygenic photosynthesis, of which the light-dependent reactions in photosystem II (PSII), and in photosystem I (PSI), enable the oxidation of H 2 O into molecular oxygen, and production of reducing power (NADPH and ATP), while CO 2 assimilation is generally known to take place long after oxygen evolution and NADP+ reduction, via light-independent reactions in the stroma.

Meanwhile, there is wide consensus that during light-dependent reactions CO 2 (or bicarbonate) is not reduced as a substrate, but plays a unique stimulatory role in O 2 evolution, namely the so-called “bicarbonate effect.” The role of bicarbonate effect as well as the bicarbonate binding sites in PSII have been intensively studied since the 1970s, with some important conclusions reached thus far. However, CO 2 (or bicarbonate) in PSII is thought to only play supporting roles during water oxidation, rather than being “assimilated” by PSII.

Recently, a team of researchers, for the first time, reported a light-driven CO 2 assimilation by PSII core complex, where the formation of methanol (CH 3 OH), along with the oxygen evolution, is validated by in-situ mass spectrometry, gas chromatography, and isotopic labeling experiments.

The team included scientists from Dalian University of Technology, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA.

Such an unusual CO 2 assimilation is likely to be a simultaneous event along with the usual electron transfer occurring in normal light-independent assimilation. This discovery is extraordinary and is of great significance as it may substantially modify our understanding of the mechanism of photosynthesis. The results were published in the Chinese Journal of Catalysis.