Fast Food Delivery: Progress Cargo Craft Successfully Resupplies Space Station Crew

The uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 84 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station’s Poisk module at 12:19 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 24, following the launch on a Soyuz rocket at 8:56 a.m. (5:56 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

After a liftoff on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 84 reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned, on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 69 crew members. It docked to the Poisk module of the ISS on schedule less than 3.5 hours later.