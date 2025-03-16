Fast Radio Bursts Explained? Scientists Zero In on Their Mysterious Origins

A research team led by McGill identifies neutron stars as the likely source of fast radio bursts, one of the universe’s most enigmatic phenomena.

A team of international scientists, led by researchers from McGill University, has provided the strongest evidence to date that some fast radio bursts (FRBs) originate from neutron stars—the dense remnants of massive stars that exploded in supernovae. By analyzing the radio signal of a single FRB, the study offers new insights into these mysterious, millisecond-long bursts of radio waves from space, advancing our understanding of one of the universe’s most puzzling phenomena.

“This result reaffirms long-held suspicions about the connection between FRBs and neutron stars,” said Ryan Mckinven, a doctoral researcher in McGill’s Department of Physics and corresponding author of the study published in Nature. “However, our findings also challenge popular theoretical models, providing evidence that the radio emission occurs significantly closer to the neutron star than previously thought.”

FRBs release as much energy in milliseconds as the sun emits in an entire day. Scientists have detected thousands of these bursts since their discovery in 2007, yet their origins and mechanisms remain elusive. Mckinven’s study, conducted using the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) radio telescope, identified a striking similarity between the behavior of the FRB signal and that of pulsars, a well-studied class of radio-emitting neutron stars.

The Role of Polarization in Identifying the FRB Source

FRB signals are often highly polarized, meaning that the radio waves predominantly oscillate along a specific, well-defined direction. By examining the polarization of the FRB signal, Mckinven’s team observed dramatic changes in its angle over the burst’s 2.5-millisecond duration, a characteristic typical of pulsars but rare in FRBs. This distinctive feature initially raised the possibility that the signal might be from a misclassified pulsar within the Milky Way. However, further analysis confirmed the FRB originated in a galaxy millions of light-years away.

“Polarimetry is one of the few tools we have to probe these distant sources,” Mckinven explained. “This result will likely inspire follow-up studies of similar behavior in other FRBs and prompt theoretical efforts to reconcile the differences in their polarized signals.”

The research highlights the value of the CHIME telescope, located in Penticton, B.C. It is renowned for its unmatched ability to detect thousands of FRBs daily. The sheer volume of data from CHIME allows scientists to identify unique signals like this one, advancing the broader understanding of FRBs.

“This is a step closer to unraveling a profound cosmic mystery,” Mckinven said. “FRBs are ubiquitous, yet their true nature remains largely unknown. Every discovery we make about their origins opens a new window into the dynamics of the universe.”

Additional Confirmation from MIT Researchers

In a study of the same FRB published in the same issue of Nature, lead researcher Kenzie Nimmo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology provides additional support for the neutron star conjecture.

“We discovered that this FRB exhibits ‘twinkling,’ similar to how stars appear to twinkle in the night sky. Observing this scintillation indicates that the region where the FRB originated must be incredibly small. We have pinpointed the emission site to a size of less than 10,000 kilometers, despite the FRB originating over 200 million light-years away. This extraordinary precision reveals that the FRB must have come from the intensely magnetic environment surrounding a neutron star, one of the most extreme environments in the universe,” said Nimmo.

Together, the Mckinven- and Nimmo-led studies make a strong new case that this FRB – and by extension, others – have their origins in a neutron star.

“These observations provide a rare glimpse into the potential source powering this FRB,” said Aaron Pearlman, a Banting Prize Postdoctoral Fellow in McGill’s Department of Physics and the Trottier Space Institute, and a co-author of the studies led by Mckinven and Nimmo. “The scintillation pattern and polarization angle swing observed from this FRB are consistent with the expected behavior for a supergiant radio pulse emitted near a highly magnetized, rotating neutron star. These studies offer further evidence that some FRBs may be generated by neutron stars.”

Reference: “A pulsar-like polarization angle swing from a nearby fast radio burst” by Ryan Mckinven, Mohit Bhardwaj, Tarraneh Eftekhari, Charles D. Kilpatrick, Aida Kirichenko, Arpan Pal, Amanda M. Cook, B. M. Gaensler, Utkarsh Giri, Victoria M. Kaspi, Daniele Michilli, Kenzie Nimmo, Aaron B. Pearlman, Ziggy Pleunis, Ketan R. Sand, Ingrid Stairs, Bridget C. Andersen, Shion Andrew, Kevin Bandura, Charanjot Brar, Tomas Cassanelli, Shami Chatterjee, Alice P. Curtin, Fengqiu Adam Dong, Gwendolyn Eadie, Emmanuel Fonseca, Adaeze L. Ibik, Jane F. Kaczmarek, Bikash Kharel, Mattias Lazda, Calvin Leung, Dongzi Li, Robert Main, Kiyoshi W. Masui, Juan Mena-Parra, Cherry Ng, Ayush Pandhi, Swarali Shivraj Patil, J. Xavier Prochaska, Masoud Rafiei-Ravandi, Paul Scholz, Vishwangi Shah, Kaitlyn Shin and Kendrick Smith, 1 January 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-08184-4

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.