Close Menu
    Space

    Firefly’s Blue Ghost Mission Unveils High-Resolution Moon Landing Test Images

    By NASANo Comments2 Mins Read
    Blue Ghost Main Engine Test Shot
    This image from the short focal length camera, shows a can-like structure which is Blue Ghost’s main engine. The bright objects to the engine’s right and to the left are the lander’s foot pads. The pointed object at the top left is another NASA payload, the Lunar Instrumentation for Subsurface Thermal Exploration with Rapidity (LISTER) instrument, led by Honeybee Robotics, a Blue Origin company, headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. LISTER is designed to measure the heat flow from the interior of the Moon. Credit: NASA

    Firefly’s Blue Ghost Mission 1 is making strides toward the Moon, with NASA’s SCALPSS 1.1 successfully capturing high-resolution test images from all six of its cameras.

    Firefly’s Blue Ghost Mission 1 has reached day 15 of its 45-day journey to the Moon. Aboard the spacecraft, NASA’s Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies (SCALPSS) 1.1 successfully captured high-resolution test images using all six of its cameras. The instrument, developed at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, is designed to document the spacecraft’s descent and touchdown on the lunar surface.

    SCALPSS 1.1 includes four short-focal-length cameras that focus on capturing interactions between Blue Ghost’s rocket plumes, foot pads, and the Moon’s surface. The remaining two long-focal-length cameras are designed to record images of the lunar surface before the rocket plumes disturb it. These images will allow researchers to analyze the before-and-after effects of the landing. Some images were taken as part of an initial test run to confirm the cameras’ functionality.

    Blue Ghost LISTER Test Shot
    A second short focal length camera captured LISTER from a different angle. The small white circle just above the word Honeybee, and the one to the left of it, are markers the Honeybee Robotics team placed on LISTER to tell if their cameras moved during launch. Credit: NASA

    As trips to the Moon increase and the number of science and tech instruments touching down in proximity to one another grows, researchers need to accurately predict the effects of landings. These test images demonstrate that the hardware is functioning well and is capable of collecting images of plume-surface interactions upon lunar touchdown.

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
    Follow us on Google and Google News.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    Leave A Reply