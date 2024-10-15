First-of-Its-Kind Imaging Exposes Forgery in Ancient Iranian Swords

Modern tampering on Iron Age Iranian swords was revealed using neutron tomography, complicating efforts to study ancient metalworking techniques.

For the first time, an imaging technique has been applied to study Iron Age bronze swords from Iran, uncovering significant modern modifications that prove the weapons that the weapons were tampered with to enhance their market value in the illegal antiquities market.

Early Iron Age Iranian bladed weaponry is crucial in understanding the metalworking technologies in one of the world’s heartlands of metallurgical innovation, the ancient Near East. Illicit alteration and forgery of ancient objects complicate efforts to trace the evolution of metalworking techniques at the dawn of the Iron Age, 3000 years ago. Reliable identification of these alterations is essential not only for reconstructing ancient technological innovation, it also helps to uncover—and ultimately combat—the hidden practices of the illicit antiquities trade.

First application on bronze Iranian weaponry from the Iron Age

Conducted by a team from Cranfield University, ISIS Neutron and Muon Source, and the British Museum, the research used neutron tomography to see the internal structure of the objects and detect the use of glue and other modern tools and materials.

Neutron tomography, which uses neutrons rather than photons to create images, is not yet routine practice in archaeological science, but it has some significant advantages over better-known X-ray imaging techniques. It is particularly effective at highlighting organic matter, glues used to modify items, and the structure of materials in the object.

Pastiche Construction

The research focused on a collection of swords recently seized by the UK Border Force and currently held at the British Museum, pending repatriation to Iran. The research, approved by Iranian authorities, uncovered that the swords had been altered in recent times, with bronze blades replacing original iron blades, creating what is known as “pastiches.”

These types of objects are assembled from genuine—but fragmentary—ancient artifacts, creating a sort of “Frankenstein’s monster” in an attempt to increase their value. In this case, the creation of pastiches masks the authentic bi-metallic nature of the artifacts and the true nature of their construction.

Modern Tampering Detected

The analysis, conducted at the ISIS Muon and Neutron Source, operated by the Science and Technology Facilities Council in Oxfordshire, revealed detailed elements of construction and modification, including the use of glue, that the forgers attempted to hide from unsuspecting buyers.

These included modern drill holes, identified as such by their regular outline and circular cross-section. Bizarrely, one sword even contained a fragment of a modern drill bit still embedded in the weapon.

Heritage Crime Implications

The research findings show the prevalence and issue of modern tampering in antiquities trafficking, with implications for heritage crime and the authenticity of museum collections worldwide.

Alex Rodzinka, a PhD student in archaeology at Cranfield University and the lead author on the paper, commented “Bi-metallic objects are important in helping us understand the transition from the use of bronze to the use of iron. Illicit modifications make this task much more complicated.”

“Neutron analyses have been crucial in providing the true extent of modern modifications on ancient Iranian swords” commented Anna Fedrigo, imaging scientist at the ISIS Muon and Neutron Source, “any bronze-bladed sword with iron in the hilt may reveal to be a pastiche”.

Nathaniel Erb-Satullo, Senior Lecturer in Archaeological Science at Cranfield University, said “Iran has been a center of metallurgical innovation for thousands of years, though many aspects of these traditions are poorly known. Separating ancient practice from modern forgery using advanced imaging techniques is an important step in bringing greater recognition to these early traditions of complex metallurgy.”

The swords, part of a larger trafficked collection, will be displayed at the British Museum before being repatriated to Iran.

Reference: “Neutron tomography reveals extensive modern modification in Iron Age Iranian swords” by Alex E. Rodzinka, Anna Fedrigo, Antonella Scherillo, Andrew J. Shortland, St John Simpson and Nathaniel L. Erb-Satullo, 8 October 2024, Journal of Archaeological Science.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jas.2024.106018

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