FuZE3 Hits Gigapascal Plasma in Fusion Energy Milestone

Zap Energy’s FuZE-3 device has reached giga-pascal-level plasma pressures thanks to a novel design that independently tunes acceleration and compression.

These early results suggest rapid progress toward fusion conditions once thought achievable only with massive, expensive systems.

Record-Breaking Plasma Pressures in FuZE-3

Operating the Fusion Z-pinch Experiment 3, known as FuZE-3, Zap Energy has produced plasmas with electron pressures reaching 830 megapascals (MPa), or 1.6 gigapascals (GPa) in total. These pressures are similar to those found far beneath Earth’s crust. This achievement marks the highest pressure ever recorded in a sheared-flow-stabilized Z pinch and represents a meaningful step toward reaching scientific energy gain, or Q>1.

FuZE-3 is the company’s first system to use a third electrode that allows the processes responsible for accelerating the plasma and compressing it to be managed independently. Early findings were shared today at the American Physical Society’s Division of Plasma Physics meeting in Long Beach, California.

“There are some big changes in FuZE-3 compared to Zap’s previous systems and it’s great to see it perform this well so quickly out of the gate,” says Colin Adams, Head of Experimental Physics.

The Challenge of Reaching Fusion-Ready Pressures

Fusion energy requires extremely hot, dense plasma. High pressure, which reflects both the temperature and density of the plasma, is a crucial ingredient because greater pressure increases the number of fusion reactions that can occur. Some fusion approaches push for the highest pressures they can reach, while others focus on holding the plasma for longer periods to compensate for lower pressure. Zap’s sheared-flow-stabilized Z pinch approach is designed to find a balance between strong compression and effective confinement.

The highest single-shot electron pressure Zap has measured so far is 830 MPa. Since plasma contains both electrons and the much heavier ions, and their temperatures are expected to be nearly the same, the total plasma pressure (electrons and ions) is estimated to be about twice that value, or 1.6 GPa. For perspective, one gigapascal is roughly 10,000 times atmospheric pressure at sea level, or nearly 10 times the pressure at the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

A high-speed camera captures a sheared-flow-stabilized Z pinch inside the FuZE-3 device. The camera is pointed straight toward the column of fusion plasma and the compression wave is visible as it collapses inward. The process takes only around a microsecond. Credit: Zap Energy

Validating Results With High-Precision Diagnostics

These extreme pressures were maintained for around a microsecond (one millionth of a second) and were measured using optical Thomson scattering, a technique widely considered the most reliable method for determining plasma conditions.

Recent experiments with FuZE-3 involved many repeatable shots, each producing electron densities between 3-5×1024 m-3 and electron temperatures above 1 keV (equal to 21,000,000 degrees Fahrenheit).

“This was a major effort by the team that was successful because of a tightly coupled cycle of theoretical predictions, computational modeling, rapid build and test engineering, experimental validation, and measurement expertise,” remarks Ben Levitt, Vice President of R&D. “With a smaller system we have the benefit of being able to move quickly, and achieving these results in systems that are a fraction of the size and cost of fusion devices of comparable performance is a big part of what makes this such a significant accomplishment.”

Designing FuZE-3 to Push Triple-Product Boundaries

FuZE-3 is the third generation of FuZE devices, and the fifth sheared-flow-stabilized Z-pinch device. Zap’s initial device FuZE was the first to exceed 1 keV temperatures and has now been decommissioned. FuZE-Q, Zap’s highest performing device by power and fusion neutron yield, remains in regular operation alongside FuZE-3.

FuZE-3 was designed to climb to new levels of triple product, an important metric in fusion that is the mix of three measurements: density, temperature and confinement time. Critically, it includes three electrodes and two capacitor banks.

Decoupling Acceleration and Compression for Better Control

Tests at Zap to date have relied on systems with a single pulse of electrical current conducting between two electrodes. This means that the power driven into the device must accelerate the plasma to provide stabilizing flow as well as compress the plasma into a Z pinch.

“The capability to independently control plasma acceleration and compression gives us a new dial to tune the physics and increase the plasma density,” explains Adams. “The two-electrode systems have been effective at heating, but lacked the compression targeted in our theoretical models.”

Though the new measurements demonstrate very high pressures, Zap’s physics is a form of quasi-steady-state magnetic confinement, not the inertial fusion physics targeted by systems that compress a target in nanoseconds using huge arrays of powerful lasers (or also in some cases Z pinches). For Zap’s approach, controlling plasma acceleration to generate and sustain stabilizing flow is as important as controlling compression.

Early Results and Ambitious Performance Goals Ahead

Zap’s newest findings are still considered early results, as the team is actively running additional experiments on FuZE-3. More information is being shared this week at the APS DPP meeting, and the researchers expect to release full FuZE-3 data in upcoming scientific publications.

“We’re really just getting started with FuZE-3,” says Levitt. “It was built and commissioned just recently, we’re generating lots of high-quality shots with high repeatability, and we have plenty of headroom to continue making rapid progress in fusion performance. We’ll be integrating lessons from FuZE-3 into our next generation systems as we continue advancing toward commercial fusion.”

As testing on FuZE-3 continues, Zap is also preparing to launch another next generation FuZE system, which is planned to begin operation this winter. Work on future power plant technology is moving forward at the same time, supported by the Century demonstration platform.

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