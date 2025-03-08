Glaciers Vanishing Fast – 273 Billion Tons of Ice Lost Annually

Glacier mass balance intercomparison exercise

As of the year 2000, glaciers—excluding the continental ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica—covered an area of 705,221 km² and held approximately 121,728 billion tons of ice worldwide. Since then, glaciers have lost about 5% of their total ice mass, with regional losses ranging from 2% in the Antarctic and Subantarctic Islands to as much as 39% in Central Europe.

On average, glaciers have been losing 273 billion tons (273 trillion kg) of ice per year. This annual loss increased by 36% between the first half of the period (2000–2011) and the second half (2012–2023). The total ice loss from glaciers is approximately 18% greater than the ice loss from the Greenland Ice Sheet and more than double that of the Antarctic Ice Sheet.

Worldwide research community effort

For the new study, an international research team under the coordination of the World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS), hosted at the University of Zurich (UZH) in Switzerland, carried out the so-called Glacier Mass Balance Intercomparison Exercise (GlaMBIE). The research community collected, homogenized, combined, and analyzed glacier mass changes from different field and satellite observation methods.

The team then compared and combined the results from the different methods into an annual time series of glacier mass changes for all glacier regions in the world from 2000 to 2023.

The researchers compiled 233 estimates of regional glacier mass changes from about 450 data contributors organized in 35 research teams. “By combining the advantages of the different observation methods, GlaMBIE provides not only new insights into regional trends and year-to-year variability. We could also identify differences among observation methods, which is an opportunity to better understand and improve future estimates,” says Michael Zemp, UZH professor at the Department of Geography, who led the study.

Sinking regional freshwater resources, rising global sea levels

From 2000 to 2023, the global glacier mass loss totals 6,542 billion tons. This loss contributed 18 mm to global sea-level rise at an annual rate of 273 billion tons or 0.75 millimeters yearly. With this, glaciers are currently the second-largest contributor to global sea-level rise, after the warming of the ocean and before the contributions from the Greenland Ice Sheet, changes in land water storage, and the Antarctic Ice Sheet.

In addition, glacier melt results in the loss of regional freshwater resources. “To put this in perspective, the 273 billion tonnes of ice lost in one single year amounts to what the entire global population consumes in 30 years, assuming three liters per person and day,” states Zemp.

“Glaciers are vital freshwater resources, especially for local communities in Central Asia and Central Andes, where glaciers dominate runoff during warm and dry seasons”, says UZH glaciologist Inés Dussaillant, who was involved in the GlaMBIE analyses. “But when it comes to sea-level rise, the Arctic and Antarctic regions with their much larger glacier areas are the key players. Almost one-quarter of the glacier contribution to sea-level rise originates from Alaska,” she adds.

Limiting negative effects through climate protection

The present study marks an important milestone for the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation in 2025 and the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences (2025−2034) declared by the United Nations. GlaMBIE provides a new observational baseline for future studies, allowing improved projections of freshwater resources and sea-level rise.

“Our observations and recent modeling studies indicate that glacier mass loss will continue and possibly accelerate until the end of this century,” says UZH glaciologist and GlaMBIE project manager Samuel Nussbaumer. “This underpins Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s call for urgent and concrete actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and associated warming to limit the impact of glacier wastage on local geohazards, regional freshwater availability, and global sea-level rise,” he concludes.

Reference: “Community estimate of global glacier mass changes from 2000 to 2023” by The GlaMBIE Team, 19 February 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-08545-z

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.