Hidden Toxins Found in 90% of U.S. Preschoolers

A sweeping NIH-funded study tested the urine of 200 toddlers and found a startling mix of 96 chemicals—some of which aren’t even tracked by government health surveys.
These toxins, from plastics, flame retardants, and pesticides, show up in kids through everyday exposures like food, air, and playtime. The study revealed that 90% of children carried unmonitored substances, and in many cases, their bodies held more chemicals than their mothers had during pregnancy.
Widespread Chemical Exposure in Toddlers
A major new study has revealed that children between the ages of 2 and 4 in the United States are routinely exposed to a wide variety of potentially harmful chemicals, many of which aren’t even monitored by national health surveys.
The research, published in Environmental Science & Technology, was carried out by scientists from institutions across the country. It was part of the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) program, which is supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Counting the Hidden Toxins
Researchers tested urine samples from 201 young children and looked for 111 different chemicals. The results were eye-opening:
- 96 chemicals were detected in at least five children.
- 48 chemicals were found in over half of the children.
- 34 chemicals were detected in more than 90% of children, including nine chemicals not currently tracked in national health surveys like the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).
“Our study shows that childhood exposure to potentially harmful chemicals is widespread. This is alarming because we know early childhood is a critical window for brain and body development,” said Deborah H. Bennett, lead author and UC Davis professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences. “Many of these chemicals are known or suspected to interfere with hormones, brain development, and immune function.”
Everyday Sources of Exposure
The NIH-funded ECHO Cohort combines data from pregnancy and pediatric cohorts to examine the impacts of early environmental exposures on child health and development. This study looked at samples of 201 children from four states (California, Georgia, New York and Washington).
The researchers looked for childhood exposure to common environmental chemicals, including:
- Phthalates and phthalate alternatives used in plastics like toys and food packaging, as well as personal care products and household items.
- Parabens commonly used in cosmetics, lotions, shampoos and pharmaceuticals.
- Bisphenols found in plastic containers, food can linings and thermal paper receipts.
- Benzophenones found in sunscreens, cosmetics and plastics.
- Pesticides used in agricultural and residential pest control.
- Organophosphate esters (OPEs) used as flame retardants in furniture and building materials and as plasticizers in food packaging.
- Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), byproducts of combustion found in vehicle exhaust, grilled foods and tobacco smoke.
- Bactericides found in antibacterial soaps and personal care products.
Children are exposed to these environmental chemicals through everyday activities, such as eating, drinking, breathing indoor and outdoor air, and touching contaminated surfaces.
Frequent hand-to-mouth contact, playing close to the ground, and higher intake rates relative to their smaller body weight make kids especially vulnerable to chemical exposure.
Trends and Disparities
In addition to the widespread exposure, the researchers noted some trends.
- Levels of triclosan, parabens, PAHs and most phthalates decreased over the years the samples were collected (from 2010 to 2021).
- An alternative plasticizer, DINCH (di-iso-nonyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylic acid), and emerging pesticides, such as the neonicotinoid acetamiprid, pyrethroid pesticides, and the herbicide 2,4-D, showed an upward trend.
- Firstborn children had significantly lower chemical levels than their younger siblings.
- Chemical levels were often higher in younger children (age 2) than in 3- or 4-year-olds.
- Children from racial and ethnic minority groups had higher levels of parabens, several phthalates and PAHs.
Most of the children’s mothers had provided urine samples during pregnancy. This allowed the researchers to analyze the chemicals in the mother’s urine with the chemicals in the children’s urine.
They found the children had higher levels of several chemicals than their mothers did during pregnancy. These included two phthalates, bisphenol S (often used as a BPA replacement) and the pesticide biomarkers 3-PBA and trans-DCCA.
Call for Stronger Oversight
The researchers emphasize that further studies are necessary to comprehend the long-term health implications of these chemicals.
“Exposure to certain chemicals in early childhood — such as pesticides, plasticizers and flame retardants — has been linked to developmental delays, hormone disruption and other long-term health issues,” said Jiwon Oh, first author of the study and a postdoctoral scholar in the UC Davis Department of Public Health Sciences. “This new study highlights the urgent need for expanded biomonitoring and stronger regulations to protect children from harmful exposures.”
How to Limit Chemical Exposure
It is impossible to eliminate all chemical exposures. Yet, there are many simple steps parents can take to help reduce their children’s contact with harmful chemicals.
- Choose safer products: Look for “phthalate-free,” “paraben-free,” and “fragrance-free” labels.
- Avoid plastics labeled #3, #6, and #7: These may contain BPA or similar chemicals.
- Wash hands frequently, especially before eating.
- Ventilate your home and use HEPA filters, when possible.
- Limit pesticide exposure: Wash produce thoroughly and consider organic options.
- Clean regularly: Use a damp cloth to reduce dust that may contain chemical residues.
Reference: “Exposures to Contemporary and Emerging Chemicals among Children Aged 2 to 4 Years in the United States Environmental Influences on the Child Health Outcome (ECHO) Cohort” by Jiwon Oh, Jessie P. Buckley, Kurunthachalam Kannan, Edo Pellizzari, Rachel L. Miller, Theresa M. Bastain, Anne L. Dunlop, Christian Douglas, Frank D. Gilliland, Julie B. Herbstman, Catherine Karr, Christina A. Porucznik, Irva Hertz-Picciotto, Rachel Morello-Frosch, Sheela Sathyanarayana, Rebecca J. Schmidt, Tracey J. Woodruff, Deborah H. Bennett and the ECHO Cohort Consortium, 30 June 2025, Environmental Science & Technology.
DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.4c13605
Hummm……. Could these mysterious chemicals and toxins be injected when they tell you your vaccines are safe!🤣🤣🤣🤣 what a lie!!! Who ever heard of acceptable levels of mercury in vaccines???!
Before antibiotics were developed, doctors would often try sub-lethal doses of mercury compounds as a treatment, particularly for syphilis. Look up the phrase, “The dose makes the poison,” attributed to Paracelsus. If humans weren’t able to tolerate even a single molecule of toxins then we probably wouldn’t have survived as long as we have. Different toxins (and even things not generally considered toxic, like water) have different toxicities, which varies with the individual and method of administration. Therefore, the level of toxicity is generally established conservatively with what is called “LD50,” or the weight of toxin per unit weight of body (commonly milligrams per kilogram) that kills 50% of the subject animals that are proxies for humans. I once inadvertently poisoned myself with mercury vapor in my twenties. The symptoms passed in a couple of weeks. I’m still alive and healthy some 60 years later.
I prefer to take medical advice from someone who actually knows a little about chemistry and medicine, rather than some stranger who makes fun of claims by physicians.
What was the amount of the various chemicals? 1 part per one billion? Release the analyses. List the 34 chemicals. What are the permissible dosage for each 34 chemicals? What was the found concentrations of the chemicals?
