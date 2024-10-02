Holographic Dark Energy: A New Model for Understanding the Universe’s Expansion

Following the accelerated expansion discovery of the Universe, scientists introduced dark energy concepts, which faced issues like the cosmological constant problem.
Researchers at IKBFU developed a holographic dark energy model based on quantum gravity, which views the Universe as a hologram. This model, initially unstable, was refined to treat dark energy as perturbations, stabilizing it. It is now being tested against observational data for accuracy.
Discovery of Accelerated Universe Expansion
In 1998, scientists made the groundbreaking discovery that the Universe is expanding at an accelerating rate. To account for this phenomenon, they introduced the concept of dark energy—a mysterious form of energy that permeates all of space-time yet remains undetectable through direct observation. While dark energy is incorporated into the standard cosmological model, researchers have identified several unresolved issues, such as the cosmological constant problem and the fine-tuning dilemma, that this model cannot fully explain. Consequently, scientists are developing new models aimed at coherently describing the Universe’s accelerated expansion.
Exploring Holographic Dark Energy
Scientists at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University (IKBFU) in Kaliningrad considered an alternative model — a holographic dark energy model — and have proven its viability. The results of the research have been published in Physics Letters B.
“It’s a slightly different way of looking at the nature of accelerated expansion of the Universe. It stems from the holographic principle which follows from quantum gravity and string theory. According to it, all values inside a certain amount of volume can be described by parameters that are observed on its boundary. In other words, the Universe can be represented in the form of some hologram, and it can be described by the parameters on its boundaries,” says Alexander Tepliakov, junior researcher at the laboratory for mathematical modeling of complex and non-linear systems at IKBFU.
Revising Dark Energy Models
A new model of holographic dark energy was suggested within the holographical principle in 2004. However, the new model also had a drawback. The thing is, the dark energy is usually represented as some kind of liquid that homogenously and evenly fills the Universe. A special parameter called square of the sound velocity is used to analyze the fluctuations inside this liquid. If it turns out to be negative as a result of calculations, the model is considered unstable. Previous studies carried out as part of a holographic dark energy model had a negative sound speed square.
Verifying Model Accuracy With Observational Data
The researchers suggested that the holographic dark energy shouldn’t be seen as a liquid. Instead, it must be considered as dark energy perturbations, taking into account its metric properties. They concluded that the model is in fact stable, meaning it’s realistic.
“Now, we need to understand to what extent our model corresponds to observation data provided by space-based telescopes. In 2024 precise data became available for analysis: relationship between red shift for Type Ia supernovae, baryon acoustic oscillations. By comparing the proposed cosmological model with this data we are able to assess whether it describes the real Universe,” summarizes Alexander Tepliakov.
Reference: “Evolution of perturbations in the model of Tsallis holographic dark energy” by Artyom V. Astashenok and Alexander S. Tepliakov, 4 June 2024, Physics Letters B.
DOI: 10.1016/j.physletb.2024.138767
