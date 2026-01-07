How Inflammation Supercharges One of the Deadliest Cancers

Researchers have identified a previously unknown inflammatory mechanism that may drive the aggressiveness and relapse of small cell lung cancer.

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is among the most aggressive types of lung cancer and carries a five year survival rate of just five percent. Although many patients initially respond well to chemotherapy, these benefits are usually temporary. The disease almost always returns and advances quickly, underscoring the need for deeper insight into the biological processes that drive relapse and limit long-term treatment success.

Researchers led by Professor Dr Silvia von Karstedt (Translational Genomics, CECAD Cluster of Excellence on Aging Research, and Center for Molecular Medicine Cologne – CMMC) have identified a previously unrecognized process that sheds light on why SCLC behaves so aggressively. Their findings were published in Nature Communications and point to a fundamental mechanism that shapes how this cancer develops.

The Role of Caspase-8 and Neuronal-Like Features

Unlike most epithelial cancers, SCLC shows striking similarities to neuronal cells. One defining feature is the absence of caspase-8, a protein that plays a key role in apoptosis, a form of controlled, non inflammatory cell death. Apoptosis helps remove damaged or abnormal cells and is essential for maintaining healthy tissues, making the loss of caspase-8 particularly significant.

To more accurately replicate human SCLC, the researchers created and studied a genetically engineered mouse model that lacks caspase-8. Experiments using this model revealed that removing this protein sets off a series of unexpected biological events, providing new insight into how the disease is initiated and why it progresses so rapidly.

“The absence of caspase-8 leads to a type of inflammatory cell death called necroptosis that creates a hostile, inflamed environment even before tumors fully form,” explains von Karstedt.

Inflammation, Immune Suppression, and Cancer Spread

“We were also intrigued to find that pre-tumoral necroptosis can in fact promote cancer by conditioning the immune system,” she continues. The inflammation creates an environment where the body’s anti-cancer immune response is suppressed, preventing immune cells from attacking threats like cancer cells. This, in turn, can promote tumor metastasis. Surprisingly, the researchers observed that this inflammation also pushes the cancer cells to behave more like immature neuron-like cells, a state that makes them better at spreading and that is associated with relapse.

While it remains unknown whether similar pre-tumoral inflammation also occurs in human patients, this work identifies a mechanism contributing to the aggressiveness and patient relapse in SCLC that could be exploited as a way to improve the efficiency of future therapies and early-stage diagnostic methods.

Reference: “Lack of caspase 8 directs neuronal progenitor-like reprogramming and small cell lung cancer progression” by Ariadne Androulidaki, Fanyu Liu, Christina M. Bebber, Ilmars Kisis, Vignesh Sakthivelu, Pascal Hunold, Lioba Koerner, Alina Dahlhaus, Fatma Isil Yapici, Christina Grimm, Alicja Pacholewska, Sofya Tishina, Franka Doskotz, Lucia A. Torres Fernández, Jenny Stroh, Ali T. Abdallah, Julia Beck, Lejla Mulalic, Anna Schmitt, Holger Grüll, Thorsten Persigehl, Alexander Quaas, Martin Peifer, Johannes Brägelmann, H. Christian Reinhardt, Pascal Nieper, Robert Hänsel-Hertsch, Roman K. Thomas, Julie George, Michal R. Schweiger, Manolis Pasparakis, Filippo Beleggia and Silvia von Karstedt, 18 December 2025, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-67142-4

This research was supported by the German Research Foundation within Collaborative Research Centre (CRC) 1399 “Mechanisms of drug sensitivity and resistance in small cell lung cancer.”

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