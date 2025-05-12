How “Natural” Cinnamon Supplements Could Disrupt Your Health Regimen

Researchers examine how cinnamon interacts with prescription medications.

Cinnamon is one of the oldest and most widely used spices in the world, but a new study from the National Center for Natural Products Research suggests that a compound in cinnamon may interfere with certain prescription medications.

In a study published in Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, researchers at the University of Mississippi found that cinnamaldehyde, a key component of cinnamon, activates receptors involved in the body’s process of clearing medications. This means that consuming large amounts of cinnamon could potentially reduce the effectiveness of some drugs.

“Health concerns could arise if excessive amounts of supplements are consumed without the knowledge of health care provider or prescriber of the medications,” said Shabana Khan, a principal scientist at the center. “Overconsumption of supplements could lead to a rapid clearance of the prescription medicine from the body, and that could result in making the medicine less effective.”

Biological mechanism and bioaccessibility of cinnamaldehyde

Aside from its culinary uses, cinnamon has a long history of being used in traditional medicine and can help manage blood sugar and heart health and reduce inflammation. But how the product actually functions in the body remains unclear.

Sprinkling cinnamon on your morning coffee is unlikely to cause an issue, but using highly concentrated cinnamon as a dietary supplement might.

“Despite its vast uses, very few reports were available to describe the fate of its major component – cinnamaldehyde,” Khan said. “Understanding its bioaccessibility, metabolism, and interaction with xenobiotic receptors was important to evaluate how excess intake of cinnamon would affect the prescription drugs if taken at the same time.”

Differences among cinnamon types and their risks

Not all cinnamon is equal. Cinnamon oil, which is commonly used topically as an antifungal or antibacterial and as a flavoring agent in food and drinks, presents almost no risk of herb-drug interactions, said Amar Chittiboyina, the center’s associate director.

But cinnamon bark – especially Cassia cinnamon, a cheaper variety of cinnamon that originates in southern China – contains high levels of coumarin, a blood thinner, compared to other cinnamon varieties. Ground Cassia cinnamon bark is what is normally found in grocery stores.

“In contrast, true cinnamon from Sri Lanka carries a lower risk due to its reduced coumarin content,” he said. “Coumarin’s anticoagulant properties can be hazardous for individuals on blood thinners.”

Recommendations and call for clinical research

More research is needed to fully understand the role that cinnamon plays in the body and what potential herb-drug interactions may occur, said Bill Gurley, a principal scientist in the center and co-author of the study.

“We know there’s a potential for cinnamaldehyde to activate these receptors that can pose a risk for drug interactions,” he said. “That’s what could happen, but we won’t know exactly what will happen until we do a clinical study.”

Until those studies are complete, the researchers recommend anyone interested in using cinnamon as a dietary supplement to check with their doctor first.

“People who suffer from chronic diseases – like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, asthma, obesity, HIV, AIDS, or depression – should be cautious when using cinnamon or any other supplements,” Khan said. “Our best advice is to talk to a health care provider before using any supplements along with the prescription medicine.

“By definition, supplements are not meant to treat, cure, or mitigate any disease.”

Reference: “Evaluation of bioaccessibility, metabolic clearance and interaction with xenobiotic receptors (PXR and AhR) of cinnamaldehyde” by Islam Husain, Bill J. Gurley, Hari Babu Kothapalli, Yan-Hong Wang, Larissa Della Vedova, Amar G. Chittiboyina, Ikhlas A. Khan and Shabana I. Khan, 20 December 2024, Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences.

DOI: 10.1016/j.fochms.2024.100237

This work is based on material supported in part by the United States Department of Agriculture Specific Cooperative Agreement No. 58-6060-6-015.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.