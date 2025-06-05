NGC 685, a smaller cousin of our Milky Way, dazzles with youthful energy as newborn stars light up its spiral arms.
A brilliant galaxy teeming with young stars is featured in this latest image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This starry marvel is called NGC 685, located about 64 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus, also known as The River. NGC 685 is a barred spiral galaxy, meaning its elegant spiral arms stretch outward from a central bar made of stars. Our own Milky Way is also a barred spiral, though it’s nearly twice as large.
Star Birth in Glowing H II Regions
Astronomers targeted NGC 685 for two major observation programs focused on star formation. It’s easy to see why. The galaxy’s spiral arms sparkle with clusters of young blue stars, many of them wrapped in glowing pink clouds known as H II regions. These regions shine brightly when large, hot stars are born, though their glow is temporary. One particularly striking H II region appears near the lower edge of the image. Despite its active appearance, NGC 685 forms stars at a modest pace, using less than half the mass of the Sun in gas each year.
Capturing the Cosmos: A Multi-Telescope Mission
The Hubble data collected for the two observing programs will allow astronomers to catalog 50,000 H II regions and 100,000 star clusters in nearby galaxies. By combining Hubble’s sensitive visible and ultraviolet observations with infrared data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and radio data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), researchers will peer into the depths of dusty stellar nurseries and illuminate the stars forming there.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
thank you for this
Note 25060601359_Source1. Analyzing【
_[2] There are two squares in the model msbase.galaxy. A square, which increases by twice the number of orbits at large, extends like a spiral arm in the direction from the center to the outside. Why square? Because msbase is a square. If it were a polygonal model, the rod arm would be a polygon. If it is a circle, the rod arm would be a circle, and hehe.
Giant clusters of galaxies are also of a kind, with the size of myriad repetitive groups of similarity (arbitrary geometric models) of fractal patterns. Uh-huh.
In the aforementioned msbase sample, one of the squares is odd 1357 and the other is even 2478. They represent the positions of the bars of the black hole vixer or neutron star vixer in terms of spiral direction keys. View 1. There is a unique address of the spiral key vector.
보기1. msbase12.qpeoms.2square.vector
oms.vix.a’6,vixx.a(b1,g3,k3,o5,n6)
b0acfd|0000e0
000ac0|f00bde
0c0fab|000e0d
e00d0c|0b0fa0
f000e0|b0dac0
d0f000|cae0b0
0b000f|0ead0c
0deb00|ac000f
ced0ba|00f000
a0b00e|0dc0f0
0ace00|df000b
0f00d0|e0bc0a
_[2-1] The spiral arms of the msbase galaxy are filled with young blue stars, many of which are surrounded by glowing pink clouds called the hydrogen gas HII (2square.vector8.qpeoms) region. Uh-huh.
The important fact is that the black hole vixer and the neutron star vixer (smallas) already appear in the spiral of the rod, so they already have a well-designed dna to play the role of the seeds in which stars are born. Uh-huh.
≈≈≈========
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/hubble-captures-a-stunning-spiral-galaxy-bursting-with-newborn-stars/
1.
Hubble captures amazing spiral galaxy full of new stars
Hubble’s vivid capture of the bar-spiral galaxy NGC 685, 64 million light years away, vividly capturing the spectacular sight of stars being born. Hot blue clusters and glowing pink gas clouds are swirling along the spiral arms of the galaxy, where new stars are being born.
NGC 685, our galaxy’s tiny cousin, shines brilliantly with the energy of youth as the newborn stars light up their spiral arms.
2.
The latest image taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows a brilliant galaxy full of young stars. The marvelous view of the stars is called NGC 685 and is located in the constellation Eridanus (also known as the River), which is approximately 64 million light years away. [NGC 685 is a bar-spinning galaxy with an elegant spiral arm extending outward from the center bar of the stars.] Our galaxy is also a bar-spinning galaxy, but it is nearly twice as large as our galaxy.
2-1. Star birth in shimmering HII region
Astronomers have selected NGC 685 as the target of two main observational programs focusing on star formation. The reason is simple. [The galaxy’s spiral arms are filled with young blue stars, many of which are surrounded by glowing pink clouds called the H II region.]
These regions shine brightly when large, hot stars are born, but the light is transient. A region of H II, which is particularly noticeable, appears near the lower edge of the image. NGC 685 is active, but the rate of star formation using gas less than half the mass of the sun is moderate each year.
3.Capture of Space: Multi-Tenoscope Mission
Hubble data collected for both observational programs will allow astronomers to catalog 50,000 HII regions and 100,000 clusters in nearby galaxies.
By combining Hubble’s high-sensitivity visible and ultraviolet observations with infrared data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and radio data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Radio Telescope (ALMA), researchers will be able to look deep into the dusty star birthplace and identify the stars that form there.