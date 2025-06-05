Hubble Captures a Stunning Spiral Galaxy Bursting With Newborn Stars

NGC 685, a smaller cousin of our Milky Way, dazzles with youthful energy as newborn stars light up its spiral arms.

A brilliant galaxy teeming with young stars is featured in this latest image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This starry marvel is called NGC 685, located about 64 million light-years away in the constellation Eridanus, also known as The River. NGC 685 is a barred spiral galaxy, meaning its elegant spiral arms stretch outward from a central bar made of stars. Our own Milky Way is also a barred spiral, though it’s nearly twice as large.

Star Birth in Glowing H II Regions

Astronomers targeted NGC 685 for two major observation programs focused on star formation. It’s easy to see why. The galaxy’s spiral arms sparkle with clusters of young blue stars, many of them wrapped in glowing pink clouds known as H II regions. These regions shine brightly when large, hot stars are born, though their glow is temporary. One particularly striking H II region appears near the lower edge of the image. Despite its active appearance, NGC 685 forms stars at a modest pace, using less than half the mass of the Sun in gas each year.

Capturing the Cosmos: A Multi-Telescope Mission

The Hubble data collected for the two observing programs will allow astronomers to catalog 50,000 H II regions and 100,000 star clusters in nearby galaxies. By combining Hubble’s sensitive visible and ultraviolet observations with infrared data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and radio data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), researchers will peer into the depths of dusty stellar nurseries and illuminate the stars forming there.

