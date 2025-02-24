Hubble Captures the Expanding Ghost of a 10,000-Year-Old Supernova

A star 20 times the mass of the Sun exploded 10,000 years ago, leaving behind the breathtaking Veil Nebula.

The latest featured image from the Hubble Space Telescope offers a fresh look at the Veil Nebula, a well-known and frequently photographed supernova remnant. This nebula is what remains of a massive star, roughly 20 times the mass of the Sun, that exploded around 10,000 years ago. Located approximately 2,400 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus, the Veil Nebula was previously featured in 2021.

Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) captured this view using three different filters, each highlighting emissions from hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen atoms. This image showcases only a small section of the nebula, but in reality, the entire structure spans an area as wide as six full Moons placed side by side. To get a sense of its scale, check the sidebar for an image overlay showing its position in the sky, and try zooming out to see the full extent of this stunning cosmic remnant.

Although this image captures the Veil Nebula at just a single point in time, it will help researchers understand how the supernova remnant has evolved over decades. Combining this snapshot with Hubble observations from 1994 will reveal the motion of individual knots and filaments of gas over that span of time, enhancing our understanding of this stunning nebula.

