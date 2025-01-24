Hubble Discovers “Blue Lurker” Spinning So Fast, It’s Breaking Astronomers’ Models

A Triple Star System Yields an Unusual Surviving Star

Unlike our Sun, which exists alone, at least half of the stars in our galaxy have a companion. This concept was famously depicted in the Star Wars movies, where Luke Skywalker watched two suns set over his home planet, Tatooine. But imagine a world with three suns in the sky—this was once the reality for a remarkable triple-star system recently studied by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble’s data reveals that this system had a chaotic past. Around 500 million years ago, two of the stars merged, forming a much larger and more massive star. Over time, this new star burned through its fuel and eventually collapsed into an unusually massive white dwarf. The third star in the system, once a companion, became a bystander to this cosmic upheaval.

During the merger, the surviving star siphoned material from its massive neighbor, gaining mass and becoming brighter in the process. However, it now finds itself alone, orbiting the remnants of its former companion—a dead white dwarf. Hubble’s observations revealed that this lone star spins much faster than expected, a clue that it once absorbed gas from the stellar merger, fueling its rapid rotation.

Hubble Space Telescope Tracks Down a ‘Blue Lurker’ Among Stars

The term “blue lurker” might sound like a villain from a superhero movie, but it actually refers to a rare type of star. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope recently studied this unique star in the open star cluster M67, located about 2,800 light-years from Earth.

Data from Hubble reveals that the blue lurker has had a dramatic past, interacting with two other stars in a complex triple-star system. It shares similarities with “blue stragglers” — stars that appear hotter, brighter, and bluer than expected, often formed through stellar mergers.

What makes the blue lurker stand out is its unexpectedly fast rotation, which led to its discovery. Despite this rapid spin, it otherwise resembles a typical Sun-like star. The name “blue” can be misleading, as the star’s color blends in with the surrounding solar-mass stars in the cluster. This ability to blend in is why it’s described as “lurking” among the others.

Unraveling the Spin Mystery

The spin rate is evidence that the lurker must have siphoned in material from a companion star, causing its rotation to speed up. The star’s high spin rate was discovered with NASA’s retired Kepler space telescope. While normal Sun-like stars typically take about 30 days to complete one rotation, the lurker takes only four days.

How the blue lurker got that way is a “super complicated evolutionary story,” said Emily Leiner of the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. “This star is really exciting because it’s an example of a star that has interacted in a triple-star system.” The blue lurker originally rotated more slowly and orbited a binary system consisting of two Sun-like stars.

Evolution of a Stellar Enigma

Around 500 million years ago, the two stars in that binary merged, creating a single, much more massive star. This behemoth soon swelled into a giant star, dumping some of its own material onto the blue lurker and spinning it up in the process. Today, we observe that the blue lurker is orbiting a white dwarf star — the burned-out remains of the massive merger.

“We know these multiple star systems are fairly common and are going to lead to really interesting outcomes,” Leiner explained. “We just don’t yet have a model that can reliably connect through all of those stages of evolution. Triple-star systems are about 10 percent of the Sun-like star population. But being able to put together this evolutionary history is challenging.”

Observations and Implications

Hubble observed the white dwarf companion star that the lurker orbits. Using ultraviolet spectroscopy, Hubble found the white dwarf is very hot (as high as 23,000 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly three times the Sun’s surface temperature) and a heavyweight at 0.72 solar masses. According to theory, hot white dwarfs in M67 should be only about 0.5 solar masses. This is evidence that the white dwarf is the byproduct of the merger of two stars that once were part of a triple-star system.

“This is one of the only triple systems where we can tell a story this detailed about how it evolved,” said Leiner. “Triples are emerging as potentially very important to creating interesting, explosive end products. It’s really unusual to be able to put constraints on such a system as we are exploring.”

Leiner’s results are being presented at the 245th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Washington, D.C.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been exploring the universe for over three decades, delivering groundbreaking discoveries that have transformed our understanding of space. A collaborative effort between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), Hubble is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, with mission support provided by Lockheed Martin Space in Denver. Scientific operations are conducted by the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, which is operated by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy. Hubble’s continued observations provide invaluable insights into the cosmos, from distant galaxies to the formation of stars and planets, cementing its legacy as one of the most influential scientific instruments in history.

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