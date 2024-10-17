Scientists have made significant strides in visualizing and manipulating tiny magnetic regions in quantum materials using light.
This breakthrough not only deepens understanding of magnetic materials at the quantum level but also advances the development of next-generation electronics and memory devices by exploring antiferromagnets, which exhibit unique properties that make them ideal for such applications.
Quantum Magnetism
When something draws us in like a magnet, we take a closer look. When magnets draw in physicists, they take a quantum look.
Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University and the University of Tokyo have made strides in using light to both visualize and manipulate small magnetic regions called magnetic domains in a quantum material. By applying an electric field, they were able to control these domains, enhancing our understanding of magnetic materials at the quantum level, and paving the way for future technological advances.
While many of us are familiar with the magnets that cling to metal surfaces, there are other types, like antiferromagnets, that don’t. These have garnered significant interest from technology developers around the world.
Challenges in Studying Quantum Antiferromagnets
Antiferromagnets are magnetic materials in which magnetic forces, or spins, point in opposite directions, canceling each other out and resulting in no net magnetic field. Consequently, these materials neither have distinct north and south poles nor behave like traditional ferromagnets.
Antiferromagnets, especially those with quasi-one-dimensional quantum properties — meaning their magnetic characteristics are mainly confined to one-dimensional chains of atoms — are considered potential candidates for next-generation electronics and memory devices. However, the distinctiveness of antiferromagnetic materials does not lie only in their lack of attraction to metallic surfaces, and studying these promising yet challenging materials is not an easy task.
“Observing magnetic domains in quasi-one-dimensional quantum antiferromagnetic materials has been difficult due to their low magnetic transition temperatures and small magnetic moments,” said Kenta Kimura, an associate professor at Osaka Metropolitan University and lead author of the study.
New Techniques in Observing Quantum Materials
Magnetic domains are small regions within magnetic materials where the spins of atoms align in the same direction. The boundaries between these domains are called domain walls.
Since traditional observation methods proved ineffective, the research team took a creative look at the quasi-one-dimensional quantum antiferromagnet BaCu2Si2O7. They took advantage of nonreciprocal directional dichroism — a phenomenon where the light absorption of a material changes upon the reversal of the direction of light or its magnetic moments. This allowed them to visualize magnetic domains within BaCu2Si2O7, revealing that opposite domains coexist within a single crystal, and that their domain walls primarily aligned along specific atomic chains, or spin chains.
Visualizing and Manipulating Quantum Domains
“Seeing is believing and understanding starts with direct observation,” Kimura said. “I’m thrilled we could visualize the magnetic domains of these quantum antiferromagnets using a simple optical microscope.”
The team also demonstrated that these domain walls can be moved using an electric field, thanks to a phenomenon called magnetoelectric coupling, where magnetic and electric properties are interconnected. Even when moving, the domain walls maintained their original direction.
“This optical microscopy method is straightforward and fast, potentially allowing real-time visualization of moving domain walls in the future,” Kimura said.
Implications for Future Quantum Technologies
This study marks a significant step forward in understanding and manipulating quantum materials, opening up new possibilities for technological applications and exploring new frontiers in physics that could lead to the development of future quantum devices and materials.
“Applying this observation method to various quasi-one-dimensional quantum antiferromagnets could provide new insights into how quantum fluctuations affect the formation and movement of magnetic domains, aiding in the design of next-generation electronics using antiferromagnetic materials,” Kimura said.
Their study was published in Physical Review Letters.
Reference: “Imaging and Control of Magnetic Domains in a Quasi-One-Dimensional Quantum Antiferromagnet BaCu2Si2O7” by Masato Moromizato, Takeshi Miyake, Takatsugu Masuda, Tsuyoshi Kimura and Kenta Kimura, 22 August 2024, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.086701
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Antiferromagnets are magnetic materials in which magnetic forces, or spins, point in opposite directions, canceling each other out and resulting in no net magnetic field. Consequently, these materials neither have distinct north and south poles nor behave like traditional ferromagnets.
WHY! WHY! WHY!
Ask the researcher:
1. Is Quantum Material a Topological Material?
2. Why does Antiferromagnets and Ferromagnets spin?
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research ( such as topological structures ). When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles and things ( such as Quantum ), it is no longer much different from theology.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). Let us continue to witness with facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of human social sciences and humanities. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, and it even won awards. These so-called academic publications blatantly talk nonsense, which is a public humiliation of the normal intellectual level of the public. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science? Academic circle is not Entertainment industry. Have some people really never know what shame is?
Their study was published in Physical Review Letters. Are the publications of the Physics Review family trustworthy?
The Physics Review family of publications has been misleading the development of physics. God particles and Ghost particles are almost becoming their totems.
The physical nature of space is an ideal fluid. It is the material basis and origins of the world we live in. The formation of topological vortices in ideal fluids is not difficult to understand mathematically. Based on ideal fluids, numerical simulations of vortex flow and heat exchange can be established. For example, RNG k – ε model, Realizable k – ε model, etc. have been widely applied in various engineering simulations to solve practical problems encountered in daily work.
The rotation of topological vortices is spin. Therefore, spin creates all things, spin creates the world.
Have you not seen that modern physics has been crazily searching for imaginary God particles and Devil particles?