Images from Juno Spacecraft’s Eighth Flyby of Jupiter

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft performed its eighth flyby of Jupiter, capturing a series of up close and personal enhanced-color images of the gas giant planet.

From left to right, the sequence of images taken on September 1, 2017 from 3:03 p.m. to 3:11 p.m. PDT (6:03 p.m. to 6:11 p.m. EDT). At the times the images were taken, the spacecraft ranged from 7,545 to 14,234 miles (12,143 to 22,908 kilometers) from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a latitude range of -28.5406 to -44.4912 degrees.

Points of Interest include “Dalmatian Zone/Eye of Odin,” “Dark Eye/STB Ghost East End,” “Coolest Place on Jupiter,” and “Renslow/Hurricane Rachel.” The final image in the series on the right shows Jupiter’s south pole coming into view.

JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products at: www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam

Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/ Gerald Eichstädt/Sean Doran