Latest Science Behind Cryogenically Freezing Your Body and Coming Back to Life [Video]

Will cryogenically freezing yourself and coming back to life ever be reality?

When you die, there are a lot of things you can do with your dead body—embalm it, cremate it, donate it to science (the list goes on…), but some people will choose to have their dead bodies, or body parts, frozen until the technology of the future has (hopefully) advanced enough to bring them back to life. This video breaks down the chemistry of cryogenic freezing and if it’s realistic to think we could ever reanimate a frozen corpse.

Terms

Cryonics is the low-temperature freezing (usually at −196 °C or −320.8 °F or 77.1 K) and storage of a human corpse or severed head, with the speculative hope that resurrection may be possible in the future.

Cryopreservation (cryo-preservation or cryo-conservation) is a process where organelles, cells, tissues, extracellular matrix, organs, or any other biological constructs susceptible to damage caused by unregulated chemical kinetics are preserved by cooling to very low temperatures (typically −80 °C using solid carbon dioxide or −196 °C using liquid nitrogen). At low enough temperatures, any enzymatic or chemical activity which might cause damage to the biological material in question is effectively stopped.

Cryoprotectants are substances used to protect biological tissue from freezing damage (i.e. that due to ice formation).