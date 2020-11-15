Mask Reuse in the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Low-Cost Way to Decontaminate PPE Equipment

University of Delaware researchers develop low-cost method to decontaminate personal protective equipment.

As the weather turns cooler and people move activities indoors, the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases being reported in the United States is rising. This mirrors COVID-19 activity already seen in Europe and elsewhere across the globe. Meanwhile, supply-chain problems are likely to cause limited supplies of filtering facepiece respirators, such as N95 masks. Yet strategies to decontaminate personal protective equipment, or PPE, remain unresolved in many hospitals with limited resources, both in the United States and abroad. University of Delaware researchers, led by biomedical engineer Jason Gleghorn, have devised a system for decontaminating N95 masks using off-the-shelf materials available at any hardware store combined with ultraviolet type C (UV-C) lights found in shuttered research laboratories. The UD-developed method offers comparable decontamination to more expensive methods at an affordable cost of about $50 in materials.

“We focused on frugal science — how do you decontaminate PPE in a very simple way that is easily scalable for high throughput so that any health care facility can use it globally,” said Gleghorn, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at UD. A simple solution The project was inspired earlier this year by Rachel Gilbert, a doctoral candidate in the Gleghorn lab, after she learned that friends in the medical field were repeatedly donning the same N95 mask day after day. “This is more widely known today, of course, thanks to media publicity around this issue, but it got me thinking,” said Gilbert. She knew that UV-C light was routinely used for sterilization of various materials and equipment found in research labs. She wondered if this technique could be repurposed to decontaminate specialized masks, specifically for front line workers, in a low-cost, scalable way. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) has been validated as an effective method to decontaminate masks between use. UVGI systems are routinely used to decontaminate work environments and surgical suites, equipment and ambulances, but not all healthcare facilities have access to this expensive commercial sterilization equipment. That said, many UV-C bulbs are sitting idle in biosafety cabinets in university labs and research facilities that may be empty due to restrictions arising from the pandemic. “Being able to provide something that can be on-site, as opposed to other methods that require surgical-suite UV systems costing tens of thousands of dollars or shipping masks out for decontamination and relying on them coming back in a timely manner, was important,” added Gilbert. When she discussed the idea with Gleghorn, a former firefighter and critical care medic, he immediately agreed. Gilbert called the effort a “huge, collaborative team effort” with many lab members collectively reading the literature, figuring out a solution and then going to the hardware store and creating the setup in the peak of the pandemic in April, all while working from home. It only took a few weeks to solve the problem and put the system together, but securing peer-review took longer. “Peer-review is an important part of the process. And while we wish it could move faster, there is a reason that innovations are rigorously examined in the scientific community,” said Gleghorn. “We need to make sure the science is sound and the methods we develop are safe for people.” Using basic resources Now, more about how the method works. Lay two N95 masks side-by-side and it is impossible to tell which mask, if either, is contaminated with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease COVID-19. It’s not like dirt, which you can see.