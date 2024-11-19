Microplastic Menace: The North Pacific Garbage Patch Is Worse Than Anyone Expected

A new study in the North Pacific Garbage Patch indicates a rapid increase in small plastic fragments, outpacing the accumulation of larger plastics and posing significant risks to marine ecosystems and the global carbon cycle.

A new study published today (November 19) in Environmental Research Letters reveals that centimeter-sized plastic fragments are increasing at a much faster rate than larger plastics in the North Pacific Garbage Patch (NPGP). This surge poses significant threats to the local ecosystem and could even disrupt the global carbon cycle.

The research, based on systematic surveys conducted by the nonprofit organization The Ocean Cleanup from 2015 to 2022, uncovered an unexpected rise in the mass concentration of plastic fragments. These fragments appear to be new arrivals to the region rather than the result of degradation of plastics already present. Researchers suggest these fragments are the result of decades-old plastic waste, discarded worldwide, breaking down and accumulating exponentially in this remote area of the Pacific Ocean.

Extensive Data Analysis and Key Insights

The study examines 917 manta trawl samples, 162 mega trawl samples, 74 aerial surveys, and 40 cleanup system extractions from 50 individual expeditions between 2015 and 2022.

Key findings include:

Plastic fragments rose from 2.9kg per km 2 to 14.2kg per km 2 in 7 years

to 14.2kg per km in 7 years 74% – 96% of this rise may originate from foreign sources.

Small debris hotspots increased in concentration from 1 million per km 2 in 2015 to over 10 million per km 2 in 2022

in 2015 to over 10 million per km in 2022 Per km 2 , the average number of every size class of floating plastics has significantly increased: Microplastics (0.5mm-5mm) rose from 960,000 to 1,500,000 items Mesoplastics (5mm-50mm) rose from 34,000 to 235,000 items Macroplastics (50mm-500mm) rose from 800 to 1,800 items per km 2

, the average number of every size class of floating plastics has significantly increased:

Impact on Marine Ecosystem and Global Carbon Cycle

The volume of plastic debris in the region surpasses that of living organisms, threatening the ecosystem not only by the ingestion or entanglement of plastic by marine life, but also potentially impacting the global carbon cycle because of zooplankton grazing affected by the presence of floating microplastics. Due to the increase in floating plastics, endemic marine animals are now in direct competition with new species that have colonized plastic debris and drifted to this remote part of the ocean.

Urgent Call for Global Action

Laurent Lebreton, lead author of the paper says: “The exponential rise in plastic fragments observed in our field studies is a direct consequence of decades of inadequate plastic waste management, leading to the relentless accumulation of plastics in the marine environment. This pollution is inflicting harm on marine life, with impacts we are only now beginning to fully grasp. Our findings should serve as an urgent call to action for lawmakers engaged in negotiating a global treaty to end plastic pollution. Now, more than ever, decisive and unified global intervention is essential.”

The researchers emphasize that, while countries are prioritizing upstream plastic pollution prevention, the interception and removal of already present plastics from the global marine environment is essential to urgently mitigate the generation of increasingly smaller plastic fragments in the ocean for decades to come.

Reference: “Seven years into the North Pacific garbage patch: legacy plastic fragments rising disproportionally faster than larger floating objects” by Laurent Lebreton, Robin de Vries, Yannick Pham, Helen Wolter, Marjolein van Vulpen, Peter Puskic, Bruno Sainte-Rose, Sarah-Jeanne Royer and Matthias Egger, 19 November 2024, Environmental Research Letters.

DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ad78ed

