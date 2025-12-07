Milky Way Twin Found Shockingly Soon After the Big Bang

A distant spiral galaxy called Alaknanda has been found at a time when such orderly systems were thought impossible.

With clear spiral arms and intense star formation, it resembles a young version of the Milky Way. JWST data and gravitational lensing allowed astronomers to analyze it with surprising clarity. Its existence hints that galaxies in the early Universe formed and matured far faster than expected.

A Milky Way Look-Alike Detected Near the Beginning of Time

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has the sensitivity to pick up extremely faint light from the early Universe, and that capability has led to an unexpected find. With JWST’s deep imaging, researchers Rashi Jain and Yogesh Wadadekar identified a galaxy that looks strikingly similar to the Milky Way. What makes this remarkable is its age. This galaxy existed when the Universe was only about 1.5 billion years old, which is roughly one tenth of its current age. The astronomers named it Alaknanda, inspired by a Himalayan river that forms one of the twin headstreams of the Ganga alongside the Mandakini, which is also the Hindi name for the Milky Way.

The work was carried out at the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (NCRA-TIFR) in Pune, India, and the findings appear in the European journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

A Galaxy Too Organized for Its Era

Classic spiral galaxies like the Milky Way have two well-defined, symmetrical arms (known as a ‘grand-design’ spiral), and astronomers have long believed that such structure takes billions of years to develop. The standard expectation was that galaxies in the early Universe should look messy and irregular, still assembling their stars and gas rather than forming the distinctive spirals seen nearby today. Creating a grand-design spiral requires several steps: gas must stream in from the surrounding environment (called ‘gas accretion’), settle into a rotating disk, and then slow-moving disturbances (called ‘density waves’) can reshape the disk into spiral arms. The system also needs to avoid major collisions that could destroy this delicate arrangement.

Alaknanda contradicts these assumptions. It already displays two prominent spiral arms that sweep around a bright, rounded central region (the galaxy’s ‘bulge’), stretching across about 30,000 light-years. Even more surprising is its level of star formation, which adds the mass of about 60 Suns each year. That rate is approximately 20 times faster than what the Milky Way produces today. And about half of Alaknanda’s stars may have formed in only 200 million years, which is extremely rapid on cosmic timescales.

“Alaknanda has the structural maturity we associate with galaxies that are billions of years older,” explains Rashi Jain, the study’s lead author. “Finding such a well-organised spiral disk at this epoch tells us that the physical processes driving galaxy formation—gas accretion, disk settling, and possibly the development of spiral density waves—can operate far more efficiently than current models predict. It’s forcing us to rethink our theoretical framework.”

Gravitational Lensing Reveals Hidden Detail

Alaknanda lies in the direction of a huge galaxy cluster called Abell 2744, also known as Pandora’s Cluster. The cluster’s intense gravity bends and magnifies the light from galaxies behind it, acting like a natural zoom lens. This gravitational lensing effect made Alaknanda appear about twice as bright, giving JWST an unusually sharp look at its structure.

To study the galaxy more thoroughly, Jain and Wadadekar examined JWST images taken through up to 21 different filters, each capturing a different range of wavelengths. These observations, which are part of JWST’s UNCOVER and MegaScience surveys, allowed the team to measure the galaxy’s distance, dust levels, total stellar content, and the history of its star formation with impressive accuracy.

A Faster and More Advanced Early Universe

This discovery adds to a growing number of JWST results suggesting that the early Universe was much more evolved than scientists once believed. Several disk-shaped galaxies have been found at similar distances, but Alaknanda is one of the clearest examples of a classic “grand-design” spiral (a galaxy with two prominent, symmetric arms) appearing so early in cosmic history.

“Alaknanda reveals that the early Universe was capable of far more rapid galaxy assembly than we anticipated,” says Yogesh Wadadekar, the study’s co-author. “Somehow, this galaxy managed to pull together ten billion solar masses of stars and organise them into a beautiful spiral disk in just a few hundred million years. That’s extraordinarily fast by cosmic standards, and it compels astronomers to rethink how galaxies form.”

Researchers are now turning to the question of how Alaknanda developed its spiral arms. One idea is that smooth inflows of cold gas allowed density waves to naturally sculpt the disk into a spiral. Another possibility is that a close pass by a smaller companion galaxy set off the spiral pattern, although such tidally induced spirals usually disappear quickly. JWST’s spectroscopic tools or observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile may help determine whether the galaxy’s disk rotates in an orderly fashion (dynamically “cold”) or shows signs of turbulence (dynamically “hot”), which will provide clues about its formation process.

Why This Matters for Understanding Cosmic History

This finding is much more than a spectacular image from the distant past. It pushes astronomers to revisit the timeline of cosmic evolution, including how stars, galaxies, and even planets like Earth emerged. If galaxies could organize themselves so quickly, the early Universe must have been far more active and productive than earlier theories suggested, possibly allowing the conditions for planet formation to arise sooner than expected.

As JWST continues exploring deeper into the cosmos, more early spirals like Alaknanda are likely to appear, each offering new evidence of how fast the young Universe built its first complex structures.

The existence of Alaknanda shows that the early cosmos had the ability to create stable, disk-dominated galaxies much earlier than previously believed, and it remains the furthest known example of a grand-design spiral discovered so far.

Reference: “A grand-design spiral galaxy 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang with JWST” by Rashi Jain and Yogesh Wadadekar, 10 November 2025, Astronomy & Astrophysics.

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202451689

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