Named After an Anime Character: Researchers Discover New Deep-Sea Fish Species

Researchers in China have identified a new species of deepwater tilefish and named it Branchiostegus sanae after San, a character from Princess Mononoke, due to its similar facial markings.

Published in the open-access journal ZooKeys, the species belongs to the family Branchiostegidae. Scientists first noticed its distinct cheek patterns while examining deepwater tilefish sold in online seafood markets.

The research team used genetic analysis to confirm the new-species status of the fish, and were inspired by its facial stripes to name it after the female protagonist, San, from Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film Princess Mononoke, choosing “sanae” as the specific epithet.

Cultural and Folkloric Significance

Additionally, the term “Mononoke” (もののけ) refers to supernatural spirits in Japanese folklore. This aligns with the common name used by Chinese fishermen for this species: “鬼马头鱼” (Ghost Horsehead Fish), a nod to its unusual cheek patterns.

Lead author of the study, Haochen Huang said: “Finding a new species in this group is a rare and fortunate event, especially one as distinctive as Branchiostegus sanae.

“In Princess Mononoke, San is a young woman raised by wolves after being abandoned by her human parents. She sees herself as a part of the forest and fights to protect it. The film delves into the complex relationship between humans and nature, promoting a message of harmonious coexistence between the two: something we hope to echo through this naming.”

As their name suggests, deepwater tilefish are found at great depths, with some species found 600 m below the surface. They are important food fish, commonly found in seafood markets in East and Southeast Asia.

The diversity of the group remains relatively low as only 31 species are described in the family Branchiostegidae, and 19 species in the genus Branchiostegus. Remarkably, from 1990 to 2024, only three new species of Branchiostegus have been described.

Reference: “Branchiostegus sanae, a new species of deepwater tilefish (Eupercaria, Branchiostegidae) from the South China Sea” by Haochen Huang, Jingxuan Chen, Zhixin Ke and Chi Zhang, 11 February 2025, ZooKeys.

DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.1227.130512

The study, led by researchers from the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Science, Zhejiang University and Ocean University of China, involved a combination of morphological analysis and genetic sequencing. Specimens were deposited in prestigious marine biological collections in China to facilitate future research.

