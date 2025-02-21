Close Menu
    Named After an Anime Character: Researchers Discover New Deep-Sea Fish Species

    Branchiostegus Sanae and San From Princess Mononoke
    The facial markings of Branchiostegus sanae resemble the markings on San’s face in Princess Mononoke. Credit: Fish: Branchiostegus sanae. Huang et al. CC-BY 4.0 Illustration: San from Princess Mononoke © 1997 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, ND

    A newly discovered deepwater tilefish, Branchiostegus sanae, has been named after San from Princess Mononoke due to its unique facial markings. Researchers confirmed its new-species status through genetic analysis.

    Researchers in China have identified a new species of deepwater tilefish and named it Branchiostegus sanae after San, a character from Princess Mononoke, due to its similar facial markings.

    Published in the open-access journal ZooKeys, the species belongs to the family Branchiostegidae. Scientists first noticed its distinct cheek patterns while examining deepwater tilefish sold in online seafood markets.

    Branchiostegus Sanae
    Branchiostegus Sanae. Credit: Huang et al.

    The research team used genetic analysis to confirm the new-species status of the fish, and were inspired by its facial stripes to name it after the female protagonist, San, from Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film Princess Mononoke, choosing “sanae” as the specific epithet.

    The Collection Location of Branchiostegus Sanae
    The collection location of Branchiostegus sanae. Credit: Huang et al.

    Cultural and Folkloric Significance

    Additionally, the term “Mononoke” (もののけ) refers to supernatural spirits in Japanese folklore. This aligns with the common name used by Chinese fishermen for this species: “鬼马头鱼” (Ghost Horsehead Fish), a nod to its unusual cheek patterns.

    Branchiostegus Sanae at a Seafood Market
    Branchiostegus sanae at a seafood market. Credit: Jiangyuan Chen

    Lead author of the study, Haochen Huang said: “Finding a new species in this group is a rare and fortunate event, especially one as distinctive as Branchiostegus sanae.

    “In Princess Mononoke, San is a young woman raised by wolves after being abandoned by her human parents. She sees herself as a part of the forest and fights to protect it. The film delves into the complex relationship between humans and nature, promoting a message of harmonious coexistence between the two: something we hope to echo through this naming.”

    Other Species of the Genus Branchiostegus in Chinese Waters
    Species of the genus Branchiostegus in Chinese waters except B. sanae A) B. ablus B) B. argentatus C) B. auratus D) B. biendong E) B. japonicus. Credit: Huang et al.

    As their name suggests, deepwater tilefish are found at great depths, with some species found 600 m below the surface. They are important food fish, commonly found in seafood markets in East and Southeast Asia.

    The diversity of the group remains relatively low as only 31 species are described in the family Branchiostegidae, and 19 species in the genus Branchiostegus. Remarkably, from 1990 to 2024, only three new species of Branchiostegus have been described.

    San From Princess Mononoke
    San from Princess Mononoke. Credit: © 1997 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, ND

    Reference: “Branchiostegus sanae, a new species of deepwater tilefish (Eupercaria, Branchiostegidae) from the South China Sea” by Haochen Huang, Jingxuan Chen, Zhixin Ke and Chi Zhang, 11 February 2025, ZooKeys.
    DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.1227.130512

    The study, led by researchers from the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Science, Zhejiang University and Ocean University of China, involved a combination of morphological analysis and genetic sequencing. Specimens were deposited in prestigious marine biological collections in China to facilitate future research.

