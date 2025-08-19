Stunning New Moth Species Discovered After a Century of Confusion

A Mediterranean moth was confirmed as a new species through DNA testing. It now bears the name Carcina ingridmariae.

A striking moth with vivid colors, long assumed to belong to a known species, has now been identified as entirely new. The discovery was made by entomologist Dr. Peter Huemer of the Tyrolean State Museum Ferdinandeum in Innsbruck, Austria.

The insect, formally described in the open-access journal Alpine Entomology, has been given the name Carcina ingridmariae. For more than a century it was overlooked, largely because it bears such a close resemblance to the widespread oak carcina (Carcina quercana), a species first recorded in 1775 and well known across Europe.

DNA analysis confirms identity

Although Carcina ingridmariae displays striking shades of pink and yellow, it went unrecognized for decades. Only with the development of DNA barcoding was it possible to uncover genetic differences of more than 6% from its close relative. Follow-up examination of the moths’ reproductive structures confirmed the genetic evidence, proving that two separate species had been mistaken for one.

The newly identified moth spans about 2 cm and inhabits regions across the eastern Mediterranean, including Croatia, Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey. Its caterpillars are thought to feed on various oak species, much like its sister species, but targeted research on its life cycle and range is still in progress.

A personal dedication

In recognition of enduring support throughout his career, Dr. Huemer dedicated the discovery to his wife, Ingrid Maria, naming the moth after her on their 42nd wedding anniversary.

Huemer, who has described more than 200 species from Europe over 35 years, said: “It is without doubt the prettiest species I have encountered in my long scientific career, even though it is still unnamed.” It was therefore “obvious” to Huemer that the new species should be given his wife’s name.

Reference: “The supposedly unmistakable mistaken: Carcina ingridmariae sp. nov., a surprising example of overlooked diversity from Europe and the Near East (Lepidoptera, Peleopodidae)” by Peter Huemer, 31 July 2025, Alpine Entomology.

DOI: 10.3897/alpento.9.158239

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