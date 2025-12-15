It Looks Like a Frog, but It’s a Bug: Scientist Discovers 7 Unusual New Insect Species

An entomologist at Anglia Ruskin University has discovered seven new species of leafhopper.

A researcher at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in Cambridge, England has identified seven previously unknown species of a frog-like insect.

The newly described insects are leafhoppers belonging to the genus Batracomorphus and were discovered by Dr. Alvin Helden during field research in Uganda’s tropical rainforest.

The name Batracomorphus comes from Greek meaning “frog-shaped”, a reference to the insects’ appearance and movement. These leafhoppers are typically green, have large eyes, and propel themselves by jumping with long hind legs that rest along their bodies in a frog-like posture.

Dr. Helden’s findings have been formally reported in the scientific journal Zootaxa and mark the first time new species of Batracomorphus have been documented in Africa since 1981.

Rarity, location, and methods of discovery

Before this work, scientists recognized only 375 species of Batracomorphus worldwide, with just two recorded in the UK. All seven of the newly identified species were collected using light traps set in rainforest at elevations above 1,500m within Kibale National Park in Uganda.

A major challenge of the research was verifying that the insects represented new species. Members of this genus are visually very similar, and reliable identification depends on detailed examination of their genital structures.

Leafhoppers reproduce through a “lock and key” system, in which the male genitalia, the key, has a unique shape that fits only the female genitalia of the same species. This precise match ensures that successful reproduction occurs only within the same species.

These complex structures, made out of the same tough material as their exoskeleton, mean that successful mating can only occur between leafhoppers of the same species, preventing hybridization.

Ecological importance and personal significance

Dr. Helden, an entomologist and a member of the Ecology, Evolution and Environment Research Centre at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: “Leafhoppers are beautiful, endearing creatures. Although some can be pests, and are associated with crops such as maize and rice, overall leafhoppers are a really undervalued group of herbivores.

“They are an important source of food for birds and other insects, and their presence is a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

“Finding these new species has taken a lot of painstaking fieldwork in the rainforest, dealing with heat and humidity, but it is incredibly satisfying to find species previously unknown to science – it makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“I’ve named six of the leafhoppers, in Greek, after their distinctive features or where they were found. One, Batracomorphus ruthae, carries a very personal meaning. It honors my mother, Ruth, whom I lost in 2022.

“Ruth was a scientist, who worked in a hospital laboratory. She bought me my first microscope, which I still have, and encouraged my love of science from the very beginning, so naming a species after her feels like the most fitting tribute I could give.”

Reference: “Leafhoppers of the genus Batracomorphus (Hemiptera: Cicadellidae: Iassinae) of Kibale National Park, Uganda, with descriptions of seven new species” by Alvin J. Helden, 14 November 2025, Zootaxa

DOI: 10.11646/zootaxa.5719.4.1

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