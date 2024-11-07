Close Menu
    12 New Weevil Species Discovered Across Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan

    By Merle Naidoo, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate UniversityNo Comments7 Mins Read
    Newly Discovered Oriental Weevil Species Diagram
    Researchers have discovered, described, and named 12 new weevil species in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Aphanerostethus magnus and Aphanerostethus japonicus are found in Japan, with the latter also found in Yanbaru National Park, Okinawa. Credit: Lewis et al., 2024

    Twelve new weevil species were discovered by Jake Lewis’s team at OIST, employing both innovative and classical taxonomy methods.

    Weevils are an exceptionally diverse group of beetles that includes many species with elephant trunk-like mouthparts, known as a rostrum. They provide numerous ecosystem services such as pollination and decomposition, although some species are notorious pests that can decimate crop fields and timber forests.

    Advancements in Weevil Classification

    In a new study published in Zookeys, a research team digitally removed the scales that cover the cuticle of the weevils using X-ray microtomography, a 3D imaging technique that uses X-rays to visualize cross sections of the internal structure of objects. The team, led by Jake Lewis, an entomologist in the Environmental Science and Informatics Section at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), discovered that the underlying cuticle differs significantly between species and can therefore be used for taxonomic and classification purposes.

    3D Models of Aphanerostethus Weevil Species
    X-ray microtomography generated 3D models of weevil species from the genus Aphanerostethus with the right elytron (forewing) removed, revealing differences in the length, width, and pattern of veins in the hindwing. A lateral view of the full body is shown below each closeup for reference. The red, blue, and yellow arrows indicate the base, midpoint, and apex of the hindwing, respectively. A: Aphanerostethus bifidus; B: A. decoratus; C: A. japonicus; D: A. magnus. Credit: Lewis et al., 2024

    Using this innovative technique in combination with traditional light microscopy and DNA barcoding, they discovered, described, and named 12 new weevil species from Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan. These species range from 1.5 to 3.0 mm in length and are comparatively small weevils.

    New Weevil Species Discovered

    Two of these new species are present in Japan: Aphanerostethus magnus (Oo-daruma-kuchikakushi-zoumushi) and Aphanerostethus japonicus (Nippon-daruma-kuchikakushi-zoumushi). One of these, Aphanerostethus japonicus, is also found in Yanbaru National Park, Okinawa. This is the first time x-ray microtomography has been used to remove obscuring scales to examine underlying differences in morphology for taxonomic purposes. The findings from this study have been published in the journal Zookeys.

    The researchers showed that removing scales using X-ray microtomography reveals significant morphological differences between species, which cannot be easily observed using other methods. Consequently, this technique may gain more popularity as a tool for identifying new insect species, especially those covered in scales or debris.

    Jake Lewis Searching for Weevils
    OIST entomologist and Insect Collection Manager, Jake Lewis, searches for weevils on Okinawa Island, Japan. He and his collaborators collected weevils from Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia, and discovered 12 new species. Credit: Merle Naidoo, OIST

    Lewis, OIST’s Insect Collection Manager and lead author of the paper, examined specimens from collections in Canada, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Netherlands. One of the primary goals was to investigate the use of X-ray microtomography as a tool in weevil taxonomy. The genus Aphanerostethus was poorly studied in the past, but many undescribed species were discovered in museum collections around the world, including the two new species from Japan.

    Multiple Methods To Find New Species

    The researchers used traditional methods such as light microscopy and dissections to observe differences between species, including the scales along the elytra (back), leg spines, and the shape of the rostral canal (a canal that protects the rostrum). They also used DNA barcoding to analyze their genes and create a phylogenetic tree of eight of the species. Some species were not as easy to separate based on morphology alone, but as the gene sequences differ between species, the phylogenetic tree was informative and provided additional evidence of new species.

    Although the above methods are standard practice in taxonomy, the researchers’ use of X-ray microtomography was novel and was successfully used to examine the structure of not only the hidden cuticle but also the hindwings. Aphanerostethus weevils have lost the ability to fly due to the gradual reduction of their hindwings, however, the degree of reduction was shown to differ between species.

    Normally, specimens would have to be dissected to view the hindwings, but because x-ray microtomography allows for non-destructive examination of internal anatomy, it is invaluable when working with rare or precious specimens that cannot be dissected or altered.

    Phylogenetic Tree of Eight Aphanerostethus Species
    Phylogenetic tree of eight Aphanerostethus species constructed by comparing genetic information to see how closely related different species are. This helped Lewis and his team verify their predictions about species classification by using DNA analysis instead of only physical traits. The colored, vertical bars represent different species and includes the two new species from Japan. Credit: Lewis et al., 2024

    The presence of partially reduced wings in some species offers a fascinating glimpse into the ongoing process of evolutionary change: “Some species have almost completely lost their hindwings, while others still have non-functional half-wings with remaining vein patterns. The differing degrees in hindwing loss is not only useful for taxonomy and systematics, but also shows how different species within the same group can be at different stages of losing a historically highly important organ that played a crucial role in insect evolution,” Lewis explained.

    Investing in Japan’s Natural Heritage

    The discovery of new weevil species can be challenging for two main reasons. Firstly, weevils are incredibly diverse, making complete cataloging time-consuming and tedious. Secondly, many weevil species are highly host-specific, may only inhabit very particular microhabitats, and may only be active for a short period of time as adults. For example, some species feed on a single tree species and may only occupy a certain part of a tree, such as the canopy. Furthermore, some species of weevils are strictly nocturnal and rarely observed during the daytime.

    This extreme specialization and variation in natural history means that unless researchers investigate at night and day, across seasons, and focus on specific parts of many different plant species, they will inevitably overlook certain species.

    Newly Discovered Oriental Weevil Species
    Using x-ray microtomography, Jake Lewis’s team at OIST identified 12 new weevil species, enhancing traditional taxonomy and contributing to understanding weevil evolution and biodiversity. Credit: Lewis et al., 2024

    Dr. Dan Warren, a research fellow at the Gulbali Institute for Applied Ecology and former leader of the Environmental Science and Informatics Section, emphasized the importance of investing in specimen collections: “These specimen collections are crucial for discovering new species and documenting biodiversity changes, both from human activities and natural cycles. They are essential tools for scientific research and conservation biology,” he stated. “Without proper support for them and the people who maintain them, we risk losing irreplaceable information on species and ecosystems, potentially before we even discover them.”

    “These new weevil species are part of Japan’s natural heritage, and although still poorly known ecologically, discovering and naming them is the first step towards an understanding of their biology,” Lewis added. Protected areas like Yanbaru National Park, home to the newly discovered A. japonicus, are essential to the protection of the island’s rich and endemic biodiversity.

    Reference: “The era of cybertaxonomy: X-ray microtomography reveals cryptic diversity and concealed cuticular sculpture in Aphanerostethus Voss, 1957 (Coleoptera, Curculionidae)” by Jake H. Lewis, Hiroaki Kojima, Miyuki Suenaga, Dimitrios Petsopoulos, Yusuke Fujisawa, Xuan Lam Truong and Dan L. Warren, 29 October 2024, ZooKeys.
    DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.1217.126626

