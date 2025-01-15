NASA Astronaut Captures LA’s Blazing Wildfires From Space

On January 10, 2025, NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared two striking images of the Los Angeles wildfires, taken from the International Space Station (ISS). These devastating fires erupted in the hills of Los Angeles County earlier that month, driven by extremely dry conditions and powerful winds reaching up to 100 miles per hour.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit is a distinguished engineer, scientist, and veteran space explorer known for his creativity and problem-solving skills during missions. Born on April 20, 1955, in Silverton, Oregon, Pettit earned a chemical engineering degree from Oregon State University and a doctorate from the University of Arizona. Selected by NASA in 1996, he has completed multiple missions, including extended stays on the International Space Station (ISS) as a flight engineer.

Pettit is celebrated for his ingenuity, often repurposing available materials aboard spacecraft to address challenges, such as creating a zero-gravity coffee cup and a makeshift water filtration system. He is also known for his ability to engage the public with science, sharing captivating photos of Earth from space and conducting science demonstrations in microgravity. With over a year in space across three missions, Pettit continues to inspire through his dedication to exploration and innovation.

