    Earth

    NASA Astronaut Captures LA’s Blazing Wildfires From Space

    By NASA
    Los Angeles Fires From International Space Station
    On January 10, 2025, NASA astronaut Don Pettit posted two images of the Los Angeles fires from the International Space Station. Multiple destructive fires broke out in the hills of Los Angeles County in early January 2025, fueled by a dry landscape and winds that gusted up to 100 miles per hour. Credit: NASA/Don Pettit

    On January 10, 2025, NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared two striking images of the Los Angeles wildfires, taken from the International Space Station (ISS). These devastating fires erupted in the hills of Los Angeles County earlier that month, driven by extremely dry conditions and powerful winds reaching up to 100 miles per hour.

    Los Angeles at Night During Wildfires
    City lights illuminate the Los Angeles, California, metropolitan area at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time on January 10, 2025, as the Palisades, Hurst, and Eaton wildfires rage around nearby suburbs including Malibu, San Fernando, and Pasadena. The International Space Station was orbiting 258 miles above the southwestern United States at the time of this photograph. Credit: NASA/Don Pettit

    Explore Further: See satellite imagery of the fires.

    NASA astronaut Don Pettit is a distinguished engineer, scientist, and veteran space explorer known for his creativity and problem-solving skills during missions. Born on April 20, 1955, in Silverton, Oregon, Pettit earned a chemical engineering degree from Oregon State University and a doctorate from the University of Arizona. Selected by NASA in 1996, he has completed multiple missions, including extended stays on the International Space Station (ISS) as a flight engineer.

    Pettit is celebrated for his ingenuity, often repurposing available materials aboard spacecraft to address challenges, such as creating a zero-gravity coffee cup and a makeshift water filtration system. He is also known for his ability to engage the public with science, sharing captivating photos of Earth from space and conducting science demonstrations in microgravity. With over a year in space across three missions, Pettit continues to inspire through his dedication to exploration and innovation.

