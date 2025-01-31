NASA Astronaut Suni Williams Just Made Spacewalking History – Here’s How

Suni Williams has officially logged the most spacewalking time for any female astronaut, reaching an astounding 62 hours and 6 minutes.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore successfully completed a spacewalk on January 30, concluding their mission at 1:09 p.m. EST. The excursion, which began at approximately 7:43 a.m. EST, marked Williams’ ninth spacewalk and Wilmore’s fifth. It was the 274th spacewalk conducted to support the assembly, maintenance, and upgrades of the International Space Station (ISS).

During the mission, Williams surpassed former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson’s record for the most spacewalking time accumulated by a female astronaut. She now holds a total of 62 hours and 6 minutes of extravehicular activity (EVA), making her fourth on NASA’s all-time spacewalking list.

Williams and Wilmore completed their primary objectives, including removing a radio frequency group antenna assembly from the station’s truss and collecting surface material samples from the Destiny laboratory and Quest airlock. These samples will be analyzed to determine whether microorganisms can survive on the exterior of the orbital complex. Additionally, they prepared a spare elbow joint for the Canadarm2 robotic arm in case it is needed for a future replacement.

For the spacewalk, Williams served as crew member 1, wearing a suit with red stripes, while Wilmore was designated crew member 2 and wore an unmarked suit. Their successful completion of these tasks contributes to ongoing ISS maintenance and research efforts, furthering NASA’s ability to sustain long-term operations in space.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.