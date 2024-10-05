NASA Gateway’s HALO Soars Past Stress Tests, Eyes Lunar Frontier

The Habitation and Logistics Outpost of the Gateway space station has completed essential static load testing in Italy, advancing it toward final preparations in Arizona.

This module, critical for NASA’s lunar and Martian ambitions, will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy to facilitate extended lunar exploration.

Testing Milestones Achieved for Lunar Gateway

Gateway space station’s Habitation and Logistics Outpost has successfully completed static load testing in Turin, Italy. With this phase of stress testing complete, the module is one step closer to final outfitting ahead of launch to lunar orbit.

Major Gateway hardware recently crossed an important testing milestone on its path to launch to the Moon, where it will support new science and house astronauts in lunar orbit.

From Italy to Arizona: Preparing HALO for Launch

Gateway’s HALO (Habitation and Logistics Outpost) successfully completed static load testing, a rigorous stress test of how well the structure responds to the forces encountered in deep space. Thales Alenia Space, subcontractor to Northrop Grumman, conducted the testing in Turin, Italy. Static load testing is one of the major environmental stress tests HALO will undergo, and once all phases of testing are complete, the module will be ready to move from Italy to Gilbert, Arizona, where Northrop Grumman will complete final outfitting.

HALO is one of four pressurized Gateway modules where astronauts will live, conduct science, and prepare for missions to the lunar South Pole region. It will launch with Gateway’s Power and Propulsion Element on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to lunar orbit.

Gateway: A Stepping Stone to Deep Space Missions

Gateway is humanity’s first lunar space station supporting a new era of exploration and scientific discovery as part of NASA’s Artemis campaign that will establish a sustained presence on and around the Moon, paving the way for the first crewed mission to Mars.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.