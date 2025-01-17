NASA Kicks Off 2025 With Spacewalk To Fix X-Ray Telescope and Upgrade ISS

Astronauts Suni Williams and Nick Hague completed pivotal maintenance tasks on the International Space Station in their latest spacewalk, enhancing its research capabilities.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Nick Hague successfully completed a 6-hour spacewalk on January 16, wrapping up their mission at 2:01 p.m. EST. This marked Hague’s fourth spacewalk and Williams’ eighth, contributing to the 273rd spacewalk dedicated to the assembly, maintenance, and upgrades of the International Space Station (ISS).

During their mission, the astronauts achieved several key objectives. They removed and replaced a rate gyro assembly, applied protective patches to damaged light filters on the NICER (Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer) x-ray telescope, and installed a new reflector device on one of the station’s international docking adapters. Additionally, they inspected access areas and connector tools to prepare for future maintenance of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

Hague served as spacewalk crew member 1 and wore a suit with red stripes. Williams served as spacewalk crew member 2 and wore an unmarked suit.

