    Space

    NASA Kicks Off 2025 With Spacewalk To Fix X-Ray Telescope and Upgrade ISS

    By NASANo Comments2 Mins Read
    Spacewalk 273 Suni Williams and Nick Hague
    NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Nick Hague successfully completed a critical spacewalk, achieving multiple key objectives. Credit: NASA

    Astronauts Suni Williams and Nick Hague completed pivotal maintenance tasks on the International Space Station in their latest spacewalk, enhancing its research capabilities.

    NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Nick Hague successfully completed a 6-hour spacewalk on January 16, wrapping up their mission at 2:01 p.m. EST. This marked Hague’s fourth spacewalk and Williams’ eighth, contributing to the 273rd spacewalk dedicated to the assembly, maintenance, and upgrades of the International Space Station (ISS).

    NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams Spacesuits
    NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams, both NASA astronauts, are pictured evaluating their spacesuits in a pressurized configuration in the Quest airlock. Credit: NASA

    During their mission, the astronauts achieved several key objectives. They removed and replaced a rate gyro assembly, applied protective patches to damaged light filters on the NICER (Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer) x-ray telescope, and installed a new reflector device on one of the station’s international docking adapters. Additionally, they inspected access areas and connector tools to prepare for future maintenance of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

    This was the first spacewalk of 2025 and the 273rd spacewalk overall in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

    Astronaut Suni Williams Replaces Planar Reflector
    Astronaut Suni Williams replaces a planar reflector, a visiting vehicles navigation device, near the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft docked to the Harmony module’s space-facing port during her eighth spacewalk. Credit: NASA+

