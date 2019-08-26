NASA Satellite Image: Amazon Fires Shroud South America in Smoke

By Lynn Jenner, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center August 26, 2019

NOAA/NASA’s Suomi NPP satellite collected this natural-color image using the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument on August 21, 2019. Smoke from the fires raging in in the Amazon basin has created a shroud that is clearly visible across much of the center of South America. 

NASA’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application provides the capability to interactively browse over 700 global, full-resolution satellite imagery layers and then download the underlying data. Many of the available imagery layers are updated within three hours of observation, essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks “right now.” Suomi NPP is managed by NASA and NOAA.

Image Courtesy: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

For more NASA Satellite imagery of the Amazon wildfires, see this timelapse generated using data from NASA’s Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS) instrument aboard the Aqua satellite.

