NASA’s CAPSTONE Spacecraft Ships to Launch Site

TOPICS:

By NASA May 11, 2022

CAPSTONE Mission

The CAPSTONE mission is planned for launch in 2021. Rocket Lab’s Photon satellite bus will deliver CAPSTONE into a trajectory toward the Moon. Credit: NASA/Rocket Lab/Advanced Space/Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems

The Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE, spacecraft which will chart a new path for NASA’s Moon-orbiting space station Gateway, just started its journey. On Monday, May 9, 2022, it shipped from Terran Orbital Corporation in Irvine, California, to its launch site at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 (LC-1) on the Mahia Peninsula of New Zealand.


CAPSTONE’s unique near rectilinear halo orbit around the Moon. Credit: Advanced Space

CAPSTONE is expected to arrive at the Mahia Launch Complex in the next few days in preparation for a launch no earlier than May 2022. It will launch on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket using a Lunar Photon satellite upper stage to send the spacecraft into a never-been-tested near rectilinear halo orbit around the Moon.

SHARE TWEET REDDIT EMAIL SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "NASA’s CAPSTONE Spacecraft Ships to Launch Site"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.