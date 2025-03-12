NASA’s Newest Telescope Just Woke Up and It’s About to Change Astronomy

NASA’s SPHEREx mission has successfully communicated with Earth, marking the start of an ambitious journey to map the cosmos. Over the next two years, the telescope will scan the entire sky, gathering data from over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars to unlock the universe’s origins.

NASA’s SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) mission has successfully established communication with Earth, confirming that the spacecraft is operating as expected and generating power.

In the coming weeks, the SPHEREx team will prepare the observatory for its science mission. This includes calibrating its instruments, cooling the telescope to its optimal operating temperature, and assessing its optical performance in space.

A Mission to Unravel the Universe’s Origins

Over its planned two-year mission, SPHEREx will survey more than 450 million galaxies and over 100 million stars in the Milky Way. By studying the origins of the universe, it will contribute to NASA’s broader goal of uncovering cosmic mysteries and searching for conditions that could support life elsewhere.

A 3D Map of the Cosmos

The mission’s 3D all-sky map will help scientists answer big-picture questions about the universe. The mission will investigate a cosmic phenomenon called inflation that caused the universe to expand rapidly for a fraction of a second after the Big Bang, measure the collective glow created by galaxies near and far, including hidden galaxies that have not been individually observed, and search the Milky Way galaxy for hidden reservoirs of water, carbon dioxide, and other essential ingredients for life.

A New Era of Space Exploration

The SPHEREx mission’s ability to scan large sections of the sky quickly and gather data on millions of objects complements the work of more targeted telescopes, like NASA’s Hubble and James Webb, and the observatory’s data will be freely available to scientists around the world, providing a new encyclopedia of information about hundreds of millions of cosmic objects.

