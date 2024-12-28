NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Survives Fiery Sun Flyby at 430,000 MPH

Racing closer to the Sun than ever before, the Parker Solar Probe is unlocking the secrets of our solar system’s fiery heart.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has successfully transmitted a beacon signal back to Earth, confirming it is in good health and functioning normally after its record-breaking close approach to the Sun.

The mission operations team at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, received the signal just before midnight EST on December 26. During its closest approach on December 24, the spacecraft traveled at an astonishing 430,000 miles per hour and came within 3.8 million miles of the Sun’s surface, making it the closest any human-made object has ever been to our star.

Detailed telemetry data on the spacecraft’s status is expected to arrive on January 1.

This close-up study of the Sun allows Parker Solar Probe to take measurements that help scientists better understand how material in this region gets heated to millions of degrees, trace the origin of the solar wind (a continuous flow of material escaping the Sun), and discover how energetic particles are accelerated to near light speed. Previous close passes have helped scientists pinpoint the origins of structures in the solar wind and map the outer boundary of the Sun’s atmosphere.

The Parker Solar Probe is a groundbreaking NASA mission developed under the Living With a Star program, designed to study the Sun and its effects on the Sun-Earth system. Its primary goal is to advance our understanding of solar phenomena, such as solar wind and energetic particles, which have direct impacts on life and technology on Earth.

Managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center for the Science Mission Directorate, the program aims to address how solar activity influences space weather and planetary systems. The spacecraft was designed, built, and is operated by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), which also manages the mission. By venturing closer to the Sun than any spacecraft before it, Parker Solar Probe is unlocking critical insights into the dynamics of our star and its interactions with the solar system.

