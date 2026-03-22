New Drug Could Help Maintain Weight Loss After Ozempic and Wegovy

A new clinical trial is exploring a different strategy for tackling one of obesity treatment’s biggest challenges: keeping weight off after initial success.

GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy have reshaped how obesity is treated, but many patients struggle to maintain weight loss after stopping these medications. A new clinical trial led by George Mason University aims to address this issue by testing a different type of therapy designed to help people keep the weight off.

George Mason is one of six sites in the United States participating in a Phase 2 trial of ARD-201, an experimental drug from Aardvark Therapeutics. Unlike injectable treatments that produce rapid weight loss, ARD-201 is being evaluated for its ability to regulate appetite and support weight maintenance after those treatments end. This oral drug works by activating bitter taste receptors in the gut and brain without producing a bitter flavor, which signals the body to reduce food intake.

How the Drug Works

“It’s almost a survival instinct,” said Lawrence Cheskin, obesity researcher, professor, and past chair of Nutrition and Food Studies, who is leading the George Mason research site for the trial. “When something tastes bitter, the body assumes there may be a toxin, so you back off.”

By gently activating this response, the drug appears to curb appetite without the more pronounced effects seen with injectable medications. “This isn’t going to cause large weight loss on its own,” Cheskin said. “The question is whether it can help people keep weight off.”

Trial Design and Objectives

The study will include adults who previously lost weight using injectable drugs and have since stopped taking them. Researchers will monitor how much weight participants regain and compare the results with existing data on typical post-treatment weight gain. Because the trial is open-label, participants know they are receiving the drug, and there is no placebo group.

Earlier work helped support this research. A related compound, ARD-101, was tested as a treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterized by persistent and extreme hunger. ARD-201 is now being explored as an oral option for broader use in obesity and weight management.

According to Cheskin, George Mason was chosen for the trial because of its long history in obesity research and clinical weight management. If the findings from this Phase 2 study are encouraging, they could lead to larger, randomized trials to better determine whether the drug can effectively support long-term weight maintenance.

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