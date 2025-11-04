New Quantum Battery Could Revolutionize Energy Storage

Scientists have designed a topological quantum battery that can charge efficiently without losing energy, using the unique properties of quantum mechanics and topology.

Their research suggests dissipation, long considered harmful, might actually boost power in these next-generation batteries.

Quantum Leap in Energy Storage

Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing and Huazhong University of Science and Technology have developed a new theoretical model that explains how a “topological quantum battery” could be designed with high efficiency. This concept combines the topological properties of photonic waveguides with the quantum behavior of two-level atoms to create a device capable of advanced energy storage. Their study, published in Physical Review Letters, suggests that such batteries could have major applications in nanoscale power storage, optical quantum communication, and distributed quantum computing networks.

As the world focuses more on sustainable energy solutions, researchers are turning their attention to next-generation technologies that can improve energy efficiency. Quantum batteries are theoretical miniature devices that differ from traditional ones by using quantum effects such as superposition, entanglement, and coherence instead of chemical reactions to store energy. In theory, they could deliver significant advantages over classical batteries, including faster charging, greater capacity, and more efficient energy transfer and extraction.

Barriers to Real-World Quantum Batteries

Despite many innovative proposals, quantum batteries have yet to be realized in practice. In real-world conditions involving remote charging and unavoidable energy loss, these systems face challenges related to decoherence—a process where quantum systems lose essential properties like entanglement and superposition, leading to reduced performance. Photonic systems that rely on ordinary (non-topological) waveguides, which can be distorted or bent, suffer from severe photon dispersion, reducing storage efficiency. Additional problems, such as environmental dissipation, random noise, and structural imperfections, also contribute to energy loss and instability.

To tackle these persistent obstacles, the research team used analytical and numerical methods within a theoretical framework to explore new ways of improving quantum battery performance. By taking advantage of topological properties, characteristics of materials that remain unchanged even when deformed, they demonstrated how long-distance charging and immunity to energy loss could be achieved. In an unexpected result, the researchers found that dissipation, which is usually seen as detrimental to performance, can temporarily increase a quantum battery’s charging power under specific conditions.

Surprising Advantages: Dissipation as a Power Boost

They demonstrated several key advantages that could make topological quantum batteries feasible for practical applications. One crucial finding was that it is possible to achieve near-perfect energy transfer by leveraging the topological properties of photonic waveguides. The other notable finding is that when the charger and battery are placed at the same site, the system exhibits dissipation immunity confined to a single sublattice.

Additionally, the research team revealed that as dissipation exceeds a critical threshold, the charging power undergoes a transient enhancement, breaking the conventional expectation that dissipation always hinders performance.

Toward the Quantum Energy Revolution

“Our research provides new insights from a topological perspective and gives us hints toward the realization of high-performance micro-energy storage devices. By overcoming the practical performance limitations of quantum batteries caused by long-distance energy transmission and dissipation, we hope to accelerate the transition from theory to practical application of quantum batteries,” said Zhi-Guang Lu, the first author of the study.

“Looking ahead,” says Cheng Shang, the corresponding author of the international research team, “we will continue working to bridge the gap between theoretical study and the practical deployment of quantum devices—ushering in the quantum era we have long envisioned.”

Reference: “Topological Quantum Batteries” by Zhi-Guang Lu, Guoqing Tian, Xin-You Lü and Cheng Shang, 6 May 2025, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.180401

