New Research Reveals That This Popular Spice Has Powerful Anti-Obesity Effects

Human clinical trials reveal that black cumin has anti-obesity and heart-protective effects.

Nigella sativa (black cumin) is best known as a flavorful spice used in dishes like korma and paneer, but it also has a long history in traditional medicine across South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Practitioners have relied on the seeds for centuries, believing they support health through their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Modern science has begun to revisit these traditional claims, examining whether the plant’s bioactive compounds can meaningfully influence human metabolism.

A team from Osaka Metropolitan University, led by Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology, set out to explore this question.

Previous research has revealed that black cumin contains naturally occurring molecules that may interact with pathways involved in fat cell formation and lipid storage. These pathways play a major role in obesity and related metabolic disorders, making them important targets for nutritional research.

To examine these effects, the researchers combined cell-based experiments with a human clinical trial. In the trial, adults consumed 5 g of black cumin seed powder daily for eight weeks. This simple dietary addition led to meaningful improvements in several cholesterol markers.

Participants showed lower triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and total cholesterol, while their HDL cholesterol increased. These changes are linked to reduced cardiovascular risk and better long-term metabolic health.

Laboratory findings helped explain why these shifts might occur. Black cumin seed extract appeared to slow the development of fat cells and limit lipid buildup, reflecting what earlier work had observed about its biologically active components, including thymoquinone.

Cellular Mechanisms Behind the Effects

The group also performed cellular experiments to understand the processes involved. They found that black cumin seed extract inhibited adipogenesis—the formation and maturation of fat cells—by blocking both fat droplet accumulation and the differentiation process.

“This study strongly suggests that black cumin seeds are useful as a functional food for preventing obesity and lifestyle-related diseases,” Professor Kojima-Yuasa said. “It was so gratifying to see black cumin comprehensively demonstrate actual, demonstrable blood lipid-lowering effects in a human trial.”

“We hope to perform longer-term and larger-scale clinical trials to investigate the effects of black cumin on metabolism,” she added. “We are particularly interested in investigating its effects on insulin resistance in diabetes and inflammatory markers.”

Reference: “Black Cumin Seed (Nigella sativa) Confers Anti-Adipogenic Effects in 3T3-L1 Cellular Model and Lipid-Lowering Properties in Human Subjects” by Shamima Ahmed, Mohammad Shaokat Ali, Yuki Nishigaki, Ranita Das, Sumsuddin Ahmed Shiblu, Sharmin Akter, Isao Matsui-Yuasa and Akiko Kojima-Yuasa, 1 September 2025, Food Science & Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1002/fsn3.70888

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