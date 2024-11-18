New Weight Loss Drug Boosts Energy and Reduces Appetite Without Side Effects

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have identified a new drug target for weight loss that curbs appetite, boosts energy use, and enhances insulin sensitivity without causing nausea or muscle loss. This discovery may pave the way for effective treatments for obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Millions worldwide benefit from weight loss drugs derived from the incretin hormone GLP-1. These medications not only aid in weight management but also enhance kidney function, lower the risk of fatal cardiac events, and show potential in protecting against neurodegeneration.
However, many individuals discontinue these medications due to common side effects such as nausea and vomiting. Additionally, research indicates that incretin-based therapies like Wegovy and Mounjaro are significantly less effective in promoting weight loss among people with both obesity and type 2 diabetes—a population exceeding 380 million worldwide.
In a study published in Nature, scientists from the University of Copenhagen describe a powerful new drug candidate that lowers appetite without loss of muscle mass or side effects like nausea and vomiting. And, unlike the current generation of treatments, the drug also increases the body’s energy expenditure – the capacity of the body to burn calories.
“While GLP-1-based therapies have revolutionized patient care for obesity and type 2 diabetes, safely harnessing energy expenditure and controlling appetite without nausea remain two Holy Grails in this field. By addressing these needs, we believe our discovery will propel current approaches to make more tolerable, effective treatments accessible to millions more individuals,” says Associate Professor Zach Gerhart-Hines from the NNF Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR) at the University of Copenhagen.
NK2R activation lowers body weight and reverses diabetes
Our weight is largely determined by the balance between the energy we consume and the amount of energy we expend. Eating more and burning less creates a positive energy balance leading to weight gain, while eating less and burning more creates a negative balance, resulting in weight loss.
The current generation of incretin-based therapies tip the scales toward a negative energy balance by lowering appetite and the total calories a person consumes. But scientists have also recognized the potential on the other side of the equation – increasing the calories the body burns. This approach is especially relevant, given recent research that has shown that our bodies seem to be burning fewer calories at rest than they did a few decades. However, there are currently no clinically approved ways to safely increase energy expenditure, and few options are in development.
This was the starting point when scientists at the University of Copenhagen decided to test the effect of activating the Neurokinin 2 Receptor (NK2R) in mice. The Gerhart-Hines Group identified the receptor through genetic screens that suggested NK2R played a role in maintaining energy balance and glucose control. They were astonished by the results of the studies – not only did activating the receptor safely increase calorie-burning, it also lowered appetite without any signs of nausea.
Further studies in non-human primates with type 2 diabetes and obesity showed that NK2R activation lowered body weight and reversed their diabetes by increasing insulin sensitivity and lowering blood sugar, triglycerides, and cholesterol.
“One of the biggest hurdles in drug development is translation between mice and humans. This is why we were excited that the benefits of NK2R agonism translated to diabetic and obese nonhuman primates, which represents a big step towards clinical translation,” says PhD Student Frederike Sass from CBMR at the University of Copenhagen, and the first author of the study.
The discovery could result in the next generation of drug therapies that bring more efficacious and tolerable treatments for the almost 400 million people globally who live with both type 2 diabetes and obesity. The University of Copenhagen holds the patent rights for targeting NK2R. To date, research by the Gerhart-Hines lab has led to the creation of three biotech companies – Embark Biotech, Embark Laboratories, and Incipiam Pharma. In 2023, Embark Biotech was acquired by Novo Nordisk to develop next-generation therapeutics for cardiometabolic disease.
Reference: “NK2R control of energy expenditure and feeding to treat metabolic diseases” by Frederike Sass, Tao Ma, Jeppe H. Ekberg, Melissa Kirigiti, Mario G. Ureña, Lucile Dollet, Jenny M. Brown, Astrid L. Basse, Warren T. Yacawych, Hayley B. Burm, Mette K. Andersen, Thomas S. Nielsen, Abigail J. Tomlinson, Oksana Dmytiyeva, Dan P. Christensen, Lindsay Bader, Camilla T. Vo, Yaxu Wang, Dylan M. Rausch, Cecilie K. Kristensen, María Gestal-Mato, Wietse In het Panhuis, Kim A. Sjøberg, Stace Kernodle, Jacob E. Petersen, Artem Pavlovskyi, Manbir Sandhu, Ida Moltke, Marit E. Jørgensen, Anders Albrechtsen, Niels Grarup, M. Madan Babu, Patrick C. N. Rensen, Sander Kooijman, Randy J. Seeley, Anna Worthmann, Joerg Heeren, Tune H. Pers, Torben Hansen, Magnus B. F. Gustafsson, Mads Tang-Christensen, Tuomas O. Kilpeläinen, Martin G. Myers Jr, Paul Kievit, Thue W. Schwartz, Jakob B. Hansen and Zachary Gerhart-Hines, 13 November 2024, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-08207-0
Please continue this vital research! Energy expenditure is a must…. Wouldn't it be nice to have a steady pace of energy while losing weight? Overall, I think it would activate certain brain receptors to repeatedly make energy while rewiring the brain to do so in the long run!
Energy consumption sounds great for weight loss, but how is it being triggered and to what other effects? What kind of oxidants are being generated? How does this affect the mitochondria, other organelles, and other features like microtubules and the cytosol? Life requires a crazily complex and non-linear set of relationships within each organism. Disturbing the near-equilibrium state can easily have imperceptible yet dangerous effects. My bet is that such an amazing thing like these drugs would come at significant cost of damage.
Funded by Novo Nordisk, with both the obesity and diabetes epidemics/pandemics known to have resulted from mainstream medicine ignoring nearly subclinical non-IgE-mediated food allergy reactions (e.g., Dr. Arthur F. Coca, by 1935) and the US FDA approval of the expanded use of added MSG in 1980 (1990/1994, respectively; CDC data), it's more a commercial drug ad than a scientific research article.
Obviously, today, a lot of people are more interested in trying a new and unproved medication than learning that in the US, intentionally or not, mainstream medicine and the FDA instigated the obesity and diabetes epidemics by hiding nearly subclinical non-IgE-mediated food allergy reactions (Dr. Arthur F. Coca, by 1935) and the true toxicity of added artificially cultured "free" (can cross the blood-brain barrier) monosodium glutamate (MSG, FDA approved for expanded use in 1980), for profit.
As a former primarily diagnostic industrial electrician and also a victim, I still find that to remove the underlying cause, once, is vastly superior to repeatedly treating only the worst symptoms, indefinitely. Please help me to inform others of my personal lay findings of forty-three years and counting and to end those cheaply and easily prevented epidemics: https://odysee.com/@charlesgshaver:d?view=about
Not losing muscle while losing fat, seems like something worth checking out.
