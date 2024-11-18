Close Menu
    Health

    New Weight Loss Drug Boosts Energy and Reduces Appetite Without Side Effects

    By University of Copenhagen - The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences174 Comments5 Mins Read
    Obesity Weight Loss Concept
    Researchers at the University of Copenhagen discovered NK2R activation can safely reduce weight and reverse diabetes, outperforming existing treatments. This innovation could benefit millions with obesity and type 2 diabetes. (Artist’s representation)

    Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have identified a new drug target for weight loss that curbs appetite, boosts energy use, and enhances insulin sensitivity without causing nausea or muscle loss. This discovery may pave the way for effective treatments for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

    Millions worldwide benefit from weight loss drugs derived from the incretin hormone GLP-1. These medications not only aid in weight management but also enhance kidney function, lower the risk of fatal cardiac events, and show potential in protecting against neurodegeneration.

    However, many individuals discontinue these medications due to common side effects such as nausea and vomiting. Additionally, research indicates that incretin-based therapies like Wegovy and Mounjaro are significantly less effective in promoting weight loss among people with both obesity and type 2 diabetes—a population exceeding 380 million worldwide.

    In a study published in Nature, scientists from the University of Copenhagen describe a powerful new drug candidate that lowers appetite without loss of muscle mass or side effects like nausea and vomiting. And, unlike the current generation of treatments, the drug also increases the body’s energy expenditure – the capacity of the body to burn calories.

    “While GLP-1-based therapies have revolutionized patient care for obesity and type 2 diabetes, safely harnessing energy expenditure and controlling appetite without nausea remain two Holy Grails in this field. By addressing these needs, we believe our discovery will propel current approaches to make more tolerable, effective treatments accessible to millions more individuals,” says Associate Professor Zach Gerhart-Hines from the NNF Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR) at the University of Copenhagen.

    NK2R activation lowers body weight and reverses diabetes

    Our weight is largely determined by the balance between the energy we consume and the amount of energy we expend. Eating more and burning less creates a positive energy balance leading to weight gain, while eating less and burning more creates a negative balance, resulting in weight loss.

    The current generation of incretin-based therapies tip the scales toward a negative energy balance by lowering appetite and the total calories a person consumes. But scientists have also recognized the potential on the other side of the equation – increasing the calories the body burns. This approach is especially relevant, given recent research that has shown that our bodies seem to be burning fewer calories at rest than they did a few decades. However, there are currently no clinically approved ways to safely increase energy expenditure, and few options are in development.

    This was the starting point when scientists at the University of Copenhagen decided to test the effect of activating the Neurokinin 2 Receptor (NK2R) in mice. The Gerhart-Hines Group identified the receptor through genetic screens that suggested NK2R played a role in maintaining energy balance and glucose control. They were astonished by the results of the studies – not only did activating the receptor safely increase calorie-burning, it also lowered appetite without any signs of nausea.

    Further studies in non-human primates with type 2 diabetes and obesity showed that NK2R activation lowered body weight and reversed their diabetes by increasing insulin sensitivity and lowering blood sugar, triglycerides, and cholesterol.

    “One of the biggest hurdles in drug development is translation between mice and humans. This is why we were excited that the benefits of NK2R agonism translated to diabetic and obese nonhuman primates, which represents a big step towards clinical translation,” says PhD Student Frederike Sass from CBMR at the University of Copenhagen, and the first author of the study.

    The discovery could result in the next generation of drug therapies that bring more efficacious and tolerable treatments for the almost 400 million people globally who live with both type 2 diabetes and obesity. The University of Copenhagen holds the patent rights for targeting NK2R. To date, research by the Gerhart-Hines lab has led to the creation of three biotech companies – Embark Biotech, Embark Laboratories, and Incipiam Pharma. In 2023, Embark Biotech was acquired by Novo Nordisk to develop next-generation therapeutics for cardiometabolic disease.

    Reference: “NK2R control of energy expenditure and feeding to treat metabolic diseases” by Frederike Sass, Tao Ma, Jeppe H. Ekberg, Melissa Kirigiti, Mario G. Ureña, Lucile Dollet, Jenny M. Brown, Astrid L. Basse, Warren T. Yacawych, Hayley B. Burm, Mette K. Andersen, Thomas S. Nielsen, Abigail J. Tomlinson, Oksana Dmytiyeva, Dan P. Christensen, Lindsay Bader, Camilla T. Vo, Yaxu Wang, Dylan M. Rausch, Cecilie K. Kristensen, María Gestal-Mato, Wietse In het Panhuis, Kim A. Sjøberg, Stace Kernodle, Jacob E. Petersen, Artem Pavlovskyi, Manbir Sandhu, Ida Moltke, Marit E. Jørgensen, Anders Albrechtsen, Niels Grarup, M. Madan Babu, Patrick C. N. Rensen, Sander Kooijman, Randy J. Seeley, Anna Worthmann, Joerg Heeren, Tune H. Pers, Torben Hansen, Magnus B. F. Gustafsson, Mads Tang-Christensen, Tuomas O. Kilpeläinen, Martin G. Myers Jr, Paul Kievit, Thue W. Schwartz, Jakob B. Hansen and Zachary Gerhart-Hines, 13 November 2024, Nature.
    DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-08207-0

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    174 Comments

    1. Michelle Leigh Juarez on

      Please continue this vital research! Energy expenditure is a must…. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a steady pace of energy while losing weight? Overall, I think it would activate certain brain receptors to repeatedly make energy while rewiring the brain to do so in the long run!

      Reply
      • danR2222 on

        We’ve heard all this sort of thing before. Never gets anywhere, shows side-effects, or is shunted into niche bariatric cases.

        Reply
          • Jeff on

            Those interested in participating in the research should reach out to the author Zach Gerhart-Hines. You can google his contact information.

            Reply
            • Frenchie Starksss on

              I would like to participate in this study. I really need to lose weight for my health I have heart disease please put me on the study program

            • Brenda Robinson on

              I would love to be in this research group gpl1 did not work side effects. I also gave DME & they made it worse. I want off insulin & metformin.

            • Debra Martin on

              Would love to have the opportunity to be included in this study
              about 10 years ago my scoliosis started advancing and I started gaining weight for the first time in my life . I’ve lost over 4 inches in height gained 50 pounds in weight. I did lose 13 pounds put I can’t hardly get around with this extra weight on my back. I’m having a lot of trouble losing the additional pounds and it’s hard to exercise now. Please consider me.

            • Tracy Brown on

              I would love to try this new medication I’ve been reading about osepic n zepbound . I have diabetes type 2 and I’m over weight at least by 75 lbs. I would like to be apart of this weight loss study.

          • David Gharst Sr on

            I would love to try this. I have heart disease with 7 coronary stents. I have gained so much over the last 20 years. I am going to be 75 years old in February and I weight 270. 10 years ago weighed 227. Please help

            Reply
          • Bob Horner on

            The problem is that once it leaves academia and gets in the hands of Big Pharma the cost will skyrocket. When the average cost for the current meds being over $100 a week WITH insurance get ready to hold onto your wallet!

            Reply
          • Lewis N. on

            Being a kidney transplant recipient on immunosuppressive therapy as well as a being a 4x-bypass patient, having type 2 diabetes complicates a lot of my life, ( to say nothing of the fact that I am on a Warfarin regimen for a blood clot issue). If I’m up in the honest, I’m still trying to figure out why I’m still standing, lol!
            And all seriousness, if someone could please reach out to me with regards to any further trials you have, I’d be more than thrilled to participate if I qualify.

            Many thanks!

            Reply
            • Sherry on

              Need to lose weight. No energy eating bad foods. Can’t walk like I use too. Please select me to use this weight loss drug

            • Marilyn Easterwood on

              I’m very interested in being in being a part the study count me in I’m struggling with my weight l want to be more healthier and active please put me in your study

          • Darlene Vaillancourt on

            Would love to be on your clinical trial as I was on wegovy and did really well on it but I had trouble follow blockages so I could no longer take it

            Reply
          • Carolyn Choate on

            I’ve tried dieting for yrs. have severe osteoarthritis, take Repatha, exercise between surgeries, and eat 2 meals a day. I’m short, and store fat in my stomach area I’ve had since my late 30’s and I’m in my early 70’s now. I need help desperately! Will your study help me and can I help your study?

            Reply
          • A Lane on

            I would like to be in a trial if you do one I am over weight and have type 2 diabetes and this would be a big break for me the medicine I am on now has the opposite effects I have no energy to burn calories and I am always having stomach issues

            Reply
          • Traci crews on

            I’m from Oklahoma I would love to be in a study for this i have type to diabetes i maxed out of ozempic and lost 60 pounds and had to go to mounjaro for my blood sugar to get undercontrol i loss also muscles with ozempic please I would love to be in a human trial of this

            Reply
        • Brenda on

          I feel I have been living a weight loss clinical trial my whole life 🤪.
          If it involves weight loss I will do anything!
          I have been in two local TV commercials, one for 16 oz of protein daily with no carbs except from fruit and veggies I lost 67lbs in 17 weeks and the other one was hey, semi glue tide Once a week for three months and I only lost 20 pounds and was sick most of the time with nausea, vomiting, constipation, very unpleasant side effects. However I was never hungry on that injection one time it was crazy.
          Being a professional dieter I believe I will be a perfect patient for your clinical trial.
          I look forward to your e-mail.
          Have a wonderful day 🤗.

          Reply
        • Eddie.lee.wieland on

          I’ll be willing to be part of the research I’m having trouble losing weight I’ve tried everything even with a bad side effects to Olympus

          Reply
        • Victoria Richardson on

          Are all of these drugs for Type 2 diabetics? I have not had problems with my weight and I have been a Type 1 diabetic for almost 40 years. My thyroid stopped working a year ago and I have gained 20 pounds and can’t take it off even though I walk my dogs and use my treadmill.

          Reply
        • Wendy chancellor on

          Would love to try my husband has pre diabetic diagnose and can’t seem to get any weight of he is always always hungry

          Reply
      • Bruzote on

        Energy consumption sounds great for weight loss, but how is it being triggered and to what other effects? What kind of oxidants are being generated? How does this affect the mitochondria, other organelles, and other features like microtubules and the cytosol? Life requires a crazily complex and non-linear set of relationships within each organism. Disturbing the near-equilibrium state can easily have imperceptible yet dangerous effects. My bet is that such an amazing thing like these drugs would come at significant cost of damage.

        Reply
      • Kimberly Burgess on

        I am definitely interested in trying this new diet method for u guys, more than happy. Thanks so much, I have plenty of time on my hands so I’ll be checking periodically. Thanks again 💞🦋💞

        Reply
      • Rosa on

        Yes, I’m interested in the program please count me in. Im paraplegia for 3 years and gained 50 pounds in the last 3 years with my condition is hard to lose the extra weight I gained.

        Reply
    2. danR2222 on

      That’s not a set of clinical photos at the top, by the way. Look at the hair in back; it’s all the same photo, shopped.

      Reply
    3. Charles G. Shaver on

      Funded by Novo Nordisk, with both the obesity and diabetes epidemics/pandemics known to have resulted from mainstream medicine ignoring nearly subclinical non-IgE-mediated food allergy reactions (e.g., Dr. Arthur F. Coca, by 1935) and the US FDA approval of the expanded use of added MSG in 1980 (1990/1994, respectively; CDC data), it’s more a commercial drug ad than a scientific research article.

      Reply
      • Jeff on

        Those interested in participating in the research should reach out to the author Zach Gerhart-Hines. You can find his contact info online.

        Reply
    5. Toni on

      Would like to try it. Because eating less food with higher protein & still low energy my biggest problem & kidney disease can’t eat more protein do too this disease.

      Reply
    9. Kim on

      How much and does it really work I’m always out of money and nothing works can I get something that works with out going brock help please

      Reply
    19. Lotta Plump on

      I am a 4ft-3in 450lb 78 year old obese mouse or non-human primate. Who do I give money to so I can be injected with this experimental untested drug like the photoshopped lady?

      Reply
      • Laezee Hee Donistz-Boomer on

        I pay so much money for food these days. I think people should earn points for $10 off weight loss medication for every $100 they spend in food, like when you get points for buying food to redeem a free turkey at thanksgiving. Remember when we were kids and walked 10 miles to school every day in the rain? Things were so much easier back then, and we were all so much thinner for some reason. But then MSG came along and we all got old and fat. What’s up with that? Meanwhile they are just giving these drugs away for free to mice and non-human primates!

        Reply
      • Bernadette Shaw on

        I have tried everything. Nothing is long lasting. Lose and gain it back. I will be 65 and considered obese. I tried ozempic for a little while BCBS stopped paying for it. It seems to me only the rich can afford to lose weight. I truly hope whether I get accepted or not that you make your weight loss affordable for everyone. I would love to be included in your testing. I am definitely desperate.
        Thank you.

        Reply
    29. Charles G. Shaver on

      Obviously, today, a lot of people are more interested in trying a new and unproved medication than learning that in the US, intentionally or not, mainstream medicine and the FDA instigated the obesity and diabetes epidemics by hiding nearly subclinical non-IgE-mediated food allergy reactions (Dr. Arthur F. Coca, by 1935) and the true toxicity of added artificially cultured “free” (can cross the blood-brain barrier) monosodium glutamate (MSG, FDA approved for expanded use in 1980), for profit.

      As a former primarily diagnostic industrial electrician and also a victim, I still find that to remove the underlying cause, once, is vastly superior to repeatedly treating only the worst symptoms, indefinitely. Please help me to inform others of my personal lay findings of forty-three years and counting and to end those cheaply and easily prevented epidemics: https://odysee.com/@charlesgshaver:d?view=about

      Reply
    30. Monica on

      I’m interested in learning and participating in the study.
      Not losing muscle while losing fat, seems like something worth checking out.

      Reply
      • Jenny on

        These products are advertised but only affordable for wealthy people.
        It makes me mad
        I have MORBATLY OBESE CHILDREN, MY HUSBAND IS MORBATLY OBESE. THESE PRODUCTS ARE MADE FOR RICH PEOPLE AND THE PEOPLE WHO PRODUCE IT ONLY CARE FOR MONEY!!!
        THATS WHY IT’S BEING ADVERTISED.
        MO ONES GOING TO GET IT FOR FREE!!!!!!

        Reply
    33. Linda Hayes on

      I have type 2 diabetes and would love to be in your research. I am 76 and tired of sticking my fingers. Also has thyroid problems. Would love to be in your study.

      Reply
    34. Patricia Prince on

      I am obese and borderline type 2 diabetic I would love to try this new item to try to improve my health and get some healthy and thin down and be strong again

      Reply
    35. Robin on

      Hi I would love to be in the research/Trail . I would love to try this . Since giving birth and going through PPD no matter what I have tried or do I cannot loose this weight seems and it messes with my sugar.

      Reply
      • Stanley Grbavac on

        I’ve been struggling with weight loss for far too long, I would like to participate in your weight loss program……

        Please email me

        Thank-You
        Stanley

        Reply
    39. Helene Borey on

      I was successful loosing weight at the age of 14;all on my.owm! I am 90 now and would love some help!,So I would like to try it!

      Reply
    40. Christal Hudson on

      I am 65 years old and have no thyroid, a very arthritic back so it’s difficult to exercise, and prediabetic 6.5 A1C. I’m currently taking Mounjaro. I would be interested in this study.

      Reply
    41. Laurina DeLong on

      Would love to be able to be in a trial tester, I’ve tried so many weight loss products with absolutely no luck,gained instead of lose,very frustrating….keep me in mind…thank you

      Reply
    43. Peggy on

      Where can you get this and how much is it. I would be in your study if that’s still available. I’m desperate I’ve gained so much weight. Plus I have hypothyroid and fatty liver disease. I really need your help

      Reply
      • Tracey on

        I would love the opportunity to be a part of a clinical study. I have always had weight and self Image issues starting at adolescence. Now at age 54 due to a recent diagnosis I am struggling yet still and again but with more severity due to my chronic illness.

        Reply
    48. Jennifer Florian on

      I’M VERY, VERY interested in the research! I would like to be a utilized clinical Specimen when trials begin please. I’m a military Veteran who suffered from PTSD and also from physical injuries and I struggle horrifically not only from appetite control, but because I’m unable to exercise due to my physical injuries I sustained in the military, AND the mental issues stemmed from PTSD, I need all the help that I can get! The VA could benefit from this for Veterans, perhaps your Research Dept could extend an Olive Branch to Veterans such as me? Thank you!!

      Reply
    52. Debbie on

      Just started statin drugs and I am over it. Only time I was able to lose weight was from keto, but hard to maintain forever. Please help.

      Reply
    53. Serena Cemento on

      Hello I have been trying to lose weight, really struggling with menopausal block on my journey. I am willing to try this. Please cout me in on trials.

      Reply
    54. Mary Edwards on

      Would love to try this!! I have tried all lgp1 and had horrible side affects. As a diabetic and someone who deals with thyroid and hashimotos.. Weight loss is nearly impossible!!

      Reply
    57. John Lebowitz on

      I am a type 2 diabetic. Control my intake of carbs and dont take sugar in any of my food or drinks. Use Ozampic once a week but take fast acting insulin around 7 to 12 units twice a day and 20 to 30 units of slow acting insulin twice a day. Dosage depends on my readings.
      I struggle with my weight and adhere to a strict diet for my kidneys. Current weight is 118 kg and i am 190 cm tall.
      Would really love to try your medication to get a loss of some of my weight and a lowering of my sugar. Please advise how I can obtain a suitable dose for three months use.

      Reply
    Leave A Reply