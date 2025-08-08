Newborn Star’s Jet Ignites a Cosmic Blast. Then Gets Slammed by Its Shockwave

Astronomers have uncovered a dramatic space event where a baby star’s own actions came back to strike it.

A high-speed jet fired from the young star appears to have ignited an immense explosion, creating a vast bubble of gas. Instead of drifting away harmlessly, the blast slammed back into the star’s protoplanetary disk, warping it. This rare “cosmic boomerang” could change how scientists think about the turbulent environments in which planets are born.

Explosive Phenomena Near Young Stars

Astronomers have witnessed a remarkable chain of events in deep space: a young star triggered a massive explosion, only to feel the impact of that blast itself. If such outbursts are frequent around newborn stars, it would mean these stars, and any planets taking shape nearby, face far more hostile surroundings than scientists once believed.

Stars and their planetary systems form when huge clouds of gas and dust collapse under gravity. As the material contracts, it spins faster, creating a flattened, rotating disk known as a protoplanetary disk. Within this disk, stars and planets begin to take shape. Not all of the material remains; some of it is blasted away in powerful, narrow jets that shoot out along the disk’s rotation axis. These jets help the disk shed excess matter and angular momentum, keeping the system in balance.

A Surprising Discovery in Archival Data

While revisiting old data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), a team of Japanese astronomers came across something unusual near one such disk. The disk, called WSB 52, lies 441.3 light-years away in the constellation Ophiuchus. The researchers spotted a large bubble of gas expanding outward at high speed. Further analysis revealed that the shock front from this bubble was actually colliding with the disk and warping its structure. Similar bubbles have been seen around other young stars, but never with direct evidence of such a collision. This kind of interaction had also not been predicted by theoretical models.

The data showed that the bubble’s center lined up precisely with the disk’s rotation axis—a match so unlikely to occur by chance that the researchers concluded it could not be random. They determined that a jet from WSB 52, launched hundreds of years ago, struck a pocket of cold gas near the disk. The collision compressed the gas, raising its pressure until it exploded, creating the expanding bubble seen today.

A Real-Life Sci-Fi Blast Effect

Masataka Aizawa at Ibaraki University, who led this research, explains, “In science fiction, there are scenes where a beam is fired at something to destroy it, causing an explosion with debris flying back at the shooter. Similar things occur in real astronomical phenomena, but with greater intensity. Through this discovery, I once again realized that nature is far more complex than humans think. In future research, I hope to further explore the effects of the explosions on the formation of stars and planetary systems.”

Reference: “Discovery of Jet–Bubble–Disk Interaction: Jet Feedback on a Protoplanetary Disk Via an Expanding Bubble in WSB 52” by Masataka Aizawa, Ryuta Orihara and Munetake Momose, 4 August 2025, The Astrophysical Journal.

DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/add47e

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