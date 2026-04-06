NIH Scientists Discover Powerful New Opioid That Relieves Pain Without Dangerous Side Effects

A newly studied opioid compound is reshaping assumptions about pain treatment and addiction risk.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have identified a powerful new opioid that could be used to treat both pain and opioid use disorder. In a study published in Nature, the scientists tested the drug in laboratory animals and found that it delivers strong pain relief without causing respiratory depression, tolerance, or other warning signs linked to addiction risk in humans.

“Opioid pain medications are essential for medical purposes, but can lead to addiction and overdose,” said Nora D. Volkow, M.D., director of NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). “Developing a highly effective pain medication without these drawbacks would have enormous public health benefits.”

Revisiting a Forgotten Class of Opioids

The researchers turned their attention to nitazenes, a little-studied group of synthetic opioids. These compounds target mu opioid receptors, which play a central role in how opioids affect the brain and nervous system. Nitazenes were largely abandoned in the 1950s because of their extreme potency.

In this study, scientists revisited these compounds with a new goal: retain their receptor selectivity while redesigning them to improve safety.

“Our goal was to study the profile, or pharmacology, of these drugs,” said Michael Michaelides, Ph.D., senior author and NIDA investigator. “We wanted to decrease the potency and create a potential therapeutic. What we discovered exceeded our expectations.”

The team began by studying a compound called FNZ, which can be labeled with a radioactive tracer for positron emission tomography (PET). This imaging method allowed researchers to follow the drug’s movement through the brain in real time.

They found that FNZ remained in the brain for only about five to 10 minutes. Despite this short presence, its pain-relieving effects, known as analgesia, lasted for at least two hours.

Because nitazenes can produce active metabolites, the researchers explored whether a breakdown product might explain the longer-lasting effect. This led to the discovery of DFNZ, another opioid described as a “superagonist” due to its very high activity at the mu opioid receptor.

A Safer Pharmacological Profile

FNZ itself carries serious risks, including suppressed breathing and a high potential for addiction. DFNZ, however, appears to avoid many of these problems.

At preclinical therapeutic doses, DFNZ increased brain oxygen levels in a steady and moderate way instead of slowing respiration. Repeated dosing did not lead to tolerance, dependence, or significant withdrawal symptoms. Of 14 standard opioid withdrawal signs, only irritability, measured through vocal responses during handling, was observed in rats given DFNZ.

To better understand its addictive potential, the researchers studied rats trained to press a lever to receive the drug. The animals did self-administer DFNZ, showing that it has some rewarding effects.

However, when DFNZ was replaced with saline, the animals quickly stopped seeking it. This rapid change differs from what is seen with drugs such as heroin, morphine, and fentanyl, where animals often continue drug seeking even after the drug is no longer available.

Further analysis pointed to a possible explanation. DFNZ increases slow and sustained dopamine release in the brain’s reward system, but does not produce the sharp dopamine spikes that help form strong drug-related cues. These cues are known to drive cravings and relapse.

“DFNZ has an unprecedented pharmacology for an opioid,” Michaelides said. “It is a potent and high-efficacy analgesic, but in certain contexts it resembles partial agonists, drugs that activate the receptor with low efficacy, which is what scientists think is needed for safety. Its capacity to be administered at therapeutic doses without producing respiratory depression is very important.”

Implications for Treatment and Future Research

These findings challenge the long-held belief that highly active mu opioid receptor drugs cannot be developed into safe pain treatments. The researchers suggest that DFNZ could be explored not only as a pain reliever but also as a treatment for opioid use disorder. It may offer advantages over existing opioid based therapies, which still carry a risk of respiratory depression.

The team plans to continue preclinical work to support regulatory approval for human studies. They believe DFNZ could benefit patients in surgical settings as well as those with cancer-related or chronic pain who require effective and reliable pain relief.

Reference: “A µ-opioid receptor superagonist analgesic with minimal adverse effects” by Juan L. Gomez, Emilya N. Ventriglia, Zachary J. Frangos, Agnieszka Sulima, Michael J. Robertson, Michael D. Sacco, Reece C. Budinich, Ilinca M. Giosan, Tongzhen Xie, Oscar Solis, Anna E. Tischer, Jennifer M. Bossert, Kiera E. Caldwell, Hannah Bonbrest, Amelie Essmann, Zelai M. Garçon-Poca, Shinbe Choi, Michael R. Noya, Feonil Limiac, Ali Arce, Grant C. Glatfelter, Margaret Robinson, Li Chen, Angelina A. Mullarkey, Dain R. Brademan, Garrett Enten, William Dunne, César Quiroz, Ingrid Schoenborn, Chae Bin Lee, Rana Rais, Daniel P. Holt, Robert F. Dannals, Lei Shi, Ruth Hüttenhain, Sergi Ferré, Eugene Kiyatkin, Jordi Bonaventura, Yavin Shaham, Venetia Zachariou, Michael H. Baumann, Georgios Skiniotis, Kenner C. Rice and Michael Michaelides, 1 April 2026, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-10299-9

This research was supported in part by the NIH Intramural Research Program and by NIH/NIDA grant DA056354.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.