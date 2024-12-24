Close Menu
    Earth

    NISAR Satellite Set To Revolutionize Earth Monitoring in 2025

    By SciTechDaily.comNo Comments2 Mins Read
    NISAR Illustration
    The NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) Mission will measure Earth’s changing ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses providing information about biomass, natural hazards, sea level rise, and groundwater, and will support a host of other applications. Credit: JPL/NASA

    NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are preparing to launch the NISAR satellite in March 2025. NISAR, which stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, is designed to monitor nearly all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days. It will track changes in ecosystems, land, and sea ice, and the solid Earth. The satellite is scheduled to lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, located on India’s southeastern coast.

    NISAR Imaging Animation
    Animation of how NISAR will use Synthetic Aperture Radar to create high spatial resolution images of the Earth’s surface. Credit: JPL/NASA

    The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is a groundbreaking collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) designed to monitor and better understand changes on Earth’s surface. Scheduled for launch in March 2025 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India, NISAR will use advanced radar imaging to provide detailed and reliable data about Earth’s ecosystems, ice masses, and geological processes.

    Equipped with a sophisticated dual-frequency radar system, NISAR will scan nearly all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days. The mission aims to track changes in vegetation, measure ice sheet dynamics, monitor natural hazards like earthquakes and landslides, and study long-term shifts in the planet’s structure and climate. By observing these changes at unprecedented resolution, NISAR will play a crucial role in improving environmental management and disaster response, while also advancing our understanding of the complex interactions shaping Earth’s systems.

    The satellite represents a significant technological and scientific partnership between NASA and ISRO. It combines NASA’s expertise in space observation with ISRO’s advanced radar technology, highlighting the power of international collaboration in addressing global challenges.

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    Leave A Reply