Orbital ATK Rocket Rolls Out in Advance of a May 21 Launch

An Orbital ATK rocket rolls out to launch Pad-0A at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on May 17, 2018, in advance of a May 21 launch from Wallops Island, VA. The Antares will launch a Cygnus spacecraft on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. The mission is Orbital ATK’s ninth contracted cargo delivery flight to the space station for NASA. Among the 7,400 pounds of cargo onboard Cygnus are science experiments, crew supplies and vehicle hardware. Launch is scheduled for Monday, May 21. Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani