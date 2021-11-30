Orbital Debris Does Not Pose a Risk: Station Spacewalk Now Rescheduled for Thursday

By NASA November 30, 2021

NASA Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron

NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are scheduled for a spacewalk on Thursday, December 2. Credit: NASA

After receiving additional information about a late notification debris event on Monday, NASA determined the orbit of the debris does not pose a risk to a scheduled spacewalk by Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron or to International Space Station operations. Delaying the spacewalk provided an opportunity for NASA to evaluate the risk from the debris notification. The spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna system on the station’s truss structure is now planned for Thursday, December 2.

