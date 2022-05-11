Powerful X-Class Solar Flare Erupts From Sun – NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory Captures Image

The Sun emitted a strong X-class solar flare on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, peaking at 9:55 a.m. EDT. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which watches the Sun constantly, captured an image of the event.

Activity on the sun has picked up dramatically in recent days, with many strong and moderate solar flares erupting.

This flare is classified as an X-class flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength. Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy. Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals. They also pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts. More info on how flares are classified can be found here.

Please visit NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the U.S. government’s official source for space weather forecasts, watches, warnings, and alerts, to see how space weather can affect Earth. NASA serves as the nation’s space weather research arm. NASA constantly monitors the Sun and our space environment with a network of spacecraft that investigate everything from the Sun’s activity to the solar atmosphere, as well as the particles and magnetic fields in the space surrounding Earth.