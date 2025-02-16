Prehistoric Engravings Rewrite Human History: New Study Challenges Long-Held Beliefs

A study finds that engraved stone artifacts from Manot, Qafzeh, and Quneitra caves reflect early humans’ symbolic behavior, while Amud Cave artifacts suggest functional use. This highlights the emergence of abstract thinking in Middle Palaeolithic societies.

A new study, led by Dr. Mae Goder-Goldberger (Hebrew University and Ben Gurion University) and Dr. João Marreiros (Monrepos Archaeological Research Centre and Museum for Human Behavioural Evolution, LEIZA, and ICArEHB, University of Algarve), in collaboration with Prof. Erella Hovers (Hebrew University) and Dr. Eduardo Paixão (ICArEHB, University of Algarve), provides fresh insights into the behavioral complexity of Palaeolithic hominins.

Published in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences, the research examines the intentional creation of incised stone artifacts, offering strong evidence for abstract thought and symbolic behavior during the Middle Palaeolithic period.

While the idea that these engravings were deliberate has been widely accepted, empirical testing has been limited. Many archaeologists have previously attributed such markings to practical activities, such as tool use or natural wear, rather than intentional symbolic expression.

There was skepticism about the existence of abstract or symbolic thought in early hominins, with the understanding that symbolic behavior, such as art or abstract expression, emerged much later in human evolution and is specifically associated with modern humans. This study challenges that view, offering evidence of deliberate, symbolic engravings prior to global colonization by modern humans.

Evidence from Key Levantine Sites

The study focuses on artifacts from key Levantine sites, including Manot Cave, Amud Cave, Qafzeh Cave, and the open-air site of Quneitra. Using advanced 3D surface analysis, the researchers examined the geometry and patterns of incisions to distinguish intentional engravings from functional marks. The findings reveal striking differences.

Artifacts from Manot, Qafzeh, and Quneitra feature deliberate engravings with geometric patterns that align with the surface topography, underscoring their aesthetic and symbolic intent. In contrast, incisions on artifacts from Amud Cave are shallow, unpatterned, and consistent with a functional use as abraders.

Implications for Cognitive Evolution

Dr. Mae Goder-Goldberger explains, “Abstract thinking is a cornerstone of human cognitive evolution. The deliberate engravings found on these artifacts highlight the capacity for symbolic expression and suggest a society with advanced conceptual abilities.”

Dr. João Marreiros added, “The methodology we employed not only highlights the intentional nature of these engravings but also provides for the first time a comparative framework for studying similar artifacts, enriching our understanding of Middle Palaeolithic societies.”

While the engraved artifacts from Qafzeh, Quneitra, and Manot are isolated initiatives within their chronological and geographic contexts, the shared traits of the incisions themselves and the similarities in pattern structuring suggest intentional, predetermined actions. These findings deepen our understanding of symbolic behavior and offer crucial insights into the cognitive and cultural development of early hominins.

This research marks a significant step toward understanding the scope of symbolic behavior of our ancestors, bridging the gap between functional tool use and abstract expression.

Reference: “Incised stone artefacts from the Levantine Middle Palaeolithic and human behavioural complexity” by Mae Goder-Goldberger, João Marreiros, Eduardo Paixão and Erella Hovers, 10 January 2025, Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.

DOI: 10.1007/s12520-024-02111-4

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.