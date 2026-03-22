Psychologists Find Past Actions Influence Decisions More Than Previously Thought

Past choices may quietly steer future decisions more than logic does.

A study from Dresden University of Technology (TUD) finds that previous actions shape current decisions more strongly than scientists once believed, offering new insight into how people make choices. The findings, published in Communications Psychology, could improve our understanding of everyday habits and decision-making.

Why do people stick with familiar choices, even when better options seem available?

To investigate, a research team led by Stefan Kiebel, Professor of Cognitive Computational Neuroscience at TUD, conducted a large study. They analyzed nine newly designed decision-making tasks along with six existing datasets, covering more than 700 participants. The goal was to examine how people learn values in clearly defined situations and how those learned preferences carry over when situations are combined in new ways.

The Power of Repetition

“Our study shows that many ‘irrational’ preferences do not necessarily arise primarily from people storing values relative to other values, but rather from the fact that people tend to repeat actions they once preferred in a particular context. This pure repetition can later lead to a particular option still being preferred in new contexts or environments, even if there are equivalent or even better alternatives,” explains lead author Dr Ben Wagner.

To test that possibility, the researchers used a hierarchical Bayesian reinforcement learning model that combined two basic ingredients: learning from rewards and repeating past actions. Across the full set of datasets, that model outperformed alternatives based on value normalization and other more complex explanations. The results suggest that some decision biases may emerge not from sophisticated mental calculations, but from a habit-like carryover of earlier actions.

“The surprising thing was how strongly repetition alone can change preferences,” explains Wagner. “Options that were chosen more frequently were not only preferred, but also rated as better.”

Implications for Everyday Behavior

These results help explain seemingly illogical behaviors in daily life, such as shopping habits, routines, and repeated patterns of choice. They also offer new ways to better model decision-making in fields like psychology and behavioral science, and may inform how environments are designed to influence decisions.

Reference: “Action repetition biases choice in context-dependent decision-making” by Ben J. Wagner, H. Benedikt Wolf and Stefan J. Kiebel, 26 November 2025, Communications Psychology.

DOI: 10.1038/s44271-025-00363-x

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.