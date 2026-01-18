You Don’t Have Just Five Senses – New Research Suggests Humans May Have up to 33

Human perception is multisensory, with dozens of interacting senses shaping how we experience taste, movement, balance, and the world around us.
Neuroscientists increasingly treat perception as a distributed system, where multiple sensory channels continuously negotiate a single, coherent reality. Because those channels interact, changing one input, sound, smell, motion, can quietly reshape what you think you’re feeling or tasting.
Spending hours focused on screens can make us forget about senses beyond sight and sound, even though they never switch off. When we pay attention, we notice the contrast between rough and smooth surfaces, tension building in our shoulders, or the softness of a piece of bread in our hands.
Daily routines are filled with these quiet signals. In the morning, there is the sharp tingle of toothpaste, the sound and pressure of water in the shower, the scent of shampoo, and later the familiar smell of freshly brewed coffee.
Aristotle famously described five senses, but he also believed the world was made of five elements, an idea we no longer accept. In the same way, modern science now suggests that human perception relies on far more than just five senses.
Our experience is deeply multisensory
Much of what we experience is deeply multisensory. Seeing, hearing, smelling, and touching do not happen in isolation. Instead, they unfold together, blending into a single, continuous awareness of both the world around us and our own bodies.
What we feel affects what we see, and what we see affects what we hear. Different odors in shampoo can affect how you perceive the texture of hair. The fragrance of roses makes hair seem silkier, for instance.
Odors in low-fat yogurts can make them feel richer and thicker on the palate without adding more emulsifiers. Perception of odors in the mouth, rising to the nasal passage, are modified by the viscosity of the liquids we consume.
Humans have many more senses than assumed
My long-term collaborator, professor Charles Spence from the Crossmodal Laboratory in Oxford, told me his neuroscience colleagues believe there are anywhere between 22 and 33 senses.
These include proprioception, which enables us to know where our limbs are without looking at them. Our sense of balance draws on the vestibular system of ear canals as well as sight and proprioception.
Another example is interoception, by which we sense changes in our own bodies such as a slight increase in our heart rate and hunger. We also have a sense of agency when moving our limbs: a feeling that can go missing in stroke patients who sometimes even believe someone else is moving their arm.
There is the sense of ownership. Stroke patients sometimes feel their, for instance, arm is not their own even though they may still feel sensations in it.
Taste, smell, touch, and balance intertwine
Some of the traditional senses are combinations of several senses. Touch, for instance involves pain, temperature, itch, and tactile sensations. When we taste something, we are actually experiencing a combination of three senses: touch, smell, and taste – or gustation – which combine to produce the flavors we perceive in food and drinks.
Gustation, covers sensations produced by receptors on the tongue that enable us to detect salt, sweet, sour, bitter and umami (savory). What about mint, mango, melon, strawberry, and raspberry?
We don’t have raspberry receptors on the tongue, nor is raspberry flavor some combination of sweet, sour, and bitter. There is no taste arithmetic for fruit flavors.
We perceive them through the combined workings of the tongue and the nose. It is smell that contributes the lion’s share to what we call tasting.
This is not inhaling odors from the environment, though. Odor compounds are released as we chew or sip, traveling from the mouth to the nose through the nasal pharynx at the back of throat.
Touch plays its part too, binding tastes and smells together and fixing our preferences for runny or firm eggs, and the velvety, luxuriousness gooeyness of chocolate.
Sight is influenced by our vestibular system. When you are on board an aircraft on the ground, look down the cabin. Look again when you are on the climb.
It will “look” to you as though the front of the cabin is higher than you are, although optically, everything is in the same relation to you as it was on the ground. What you “see” is the combined effect of sight and your ear canals telling you that you are tilting backwards.
Research reveals how senses shape behavior
The senses offer a rich seam of research and philosophers, neuroscientists and psychologists work together at the Centre for the Study of the Senses at the University of London’s School of Advanced Study.
In 2013, the center launched its Rethinking the Senses project, directed by my colleague, the late Professor Sir Colin Blakemore. We discovered how modifying the sound of your own footsteps can make your body feel lighter or heavier.
We learned how audioguides in Tate Britain art museum that address the listener as if the model in a portrait was speaking enable visitors to remember more visual details of the painting. We discovered how aircraft noise interferes with our perception of taste and why you should always drink tomato juice on a plane.
While our perception of salt, sweet, and sour is reduced in the presence of white noise, umami is not, and tomatoes, and tomato juice is rich in umami. This means the aircraft’s noise will taste enhance the savory flavor.
Everyday illusions expose sensory complexity
At our latest interactive exhibition, Senses Unwrapped at Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross, people can discover for themselves how their senses work and why they don’t work as we think they do.
For example, the size-weight illusion is illustrated by a set of small, medium and large curling stones. People can lift each one and decide which is heaviest. The smallest one feels heaviest, but people can them place them on balancing scales and discover that they are all the same weight.
But there are always plenty of things around you to show how intricate your senses are, if you only pause for a moment to take it all in. So next time you walk outside or savor a meal, take a moment to appreciate how your senses are working together to help you feel all the sensations involved.
Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.
Disclosure: Barry Smith has received funding from the Arts and Humanities Research Council for his research on multisensory experience, which underpins the creation of this exhibition on the senses.
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Very interesting to me, now in my 70s… As a working wildland firefighter, not raised in, not having lived in and learned about natural environments until I was in my 30’s, – I gradually recognized sources and probable systems (of effects, sequences, processes, expected and unsuspected), as a kind of “no off-switch”, type of sensory reporting and gathering – working by itself, like it was done by someone else, and stored with me. “Dog – hearing”, was one of those. Odd feeling…
Thanks for the post.
There’s definitely some senses we have that we aren’t always aware of, or are hard to articulate. For example I keep my house at 68F year-round, yet on days where it’s below zero outside, I feel an extra chill that I can’t explain. Or when it’s sunny vs cloudy. I can be in a windowless room and still feel if the sun is out, or if it’s a grey day. And then of course there’s the danger sense where you can practically feel someone’s bad intentions.
Ya know the weird one we don’t have? We can’t detect wetness. Instead we associate cooler temperature, change of friction, and interaction with hair on our bodies as being able to tell if we’re touching water.
Somebody’s been watching Sherlock Holmes movies.
And then right in the middle of the article, there is Robert Downey Jr.‘s face talking about IQ scores.
Humorous.
To the negative comment that ended with “Humorous”: And your contribution to the evolution of human knowledge is what??!!😉🤣🤭
What was yours?
I feel rejuvenated reading your articles.come to know several view points on various new subject s.thanks.
Of course its “33” LOL
And only 5 have organs for that in the body. As the we know the body is more than just processes cause..
Example : if we were just processes. Body likes it when an assault happens.
Mind is damaged for life.. if we are processes only. Shouldn’t be able to disagree with the body. Right or wrong?
And then if we were just chemicle processes. Many are ones that have no choice but to destroy themselves with tbings that kill or hurt the body. No choice.
Thats the material bs world…
We have 12
Sense of Life – This sense allows us to experience our own constitution, whether we feel well or not (editic).
Sense of Touch – This sense tells you something about the object you are touching and your sense of boundary (tactile).
Sense of Movement – Gives us a sense of our joints and muscles when we move. It is development from sitting, crawling, walking (proprioception).
Sense of Balance – Gives us our relationship to the three dimensions of space; above/below, right/left and front/back (vestibular)(orientation).
Sense of Sight – Through this sense we experience light, darkness, and colors.
Sense of Smell – Through this sense we experience the quality of things (odors, scents, aromas, etc) and our relationship to them. Smelling is related to memory.
Sense of Taste – Digestion begins in the mouth. Ideally, our sense of taste should teach us what is good for us. Tongue distinguishes different qualities of food.
Sense of Warmth – This a two-fold sense, a temperature sense of hot and cold. We experience physical temperatures as well as soul warmth and coldness.
Sense of Hearing – Our ear has three main parts – the outer, middle and inner ear. Our sense of hearing allows us to differentiate sounds.
Sense of Word (Speech) – Allows us to be aware of the language another human being uses to communicate with us. Allows us to grasp how language is used.
Sense of Thought – The sense that gives one the capacity to understand, comprehend, and picture what another’s thoughts convey.
Sense of Ego – The sense that gives one the ability to be sensitive to someone’s individuality.
We have physical senses,vital senses,mental senses,psychic senses and spiritual senses. It opens as we grow in consciousness.
I like the ones you listed. Though I truly believe we have so many that we might never actually discover them in completion.
Human behaviour is a key element of everyday life and it is all about feeling and making others feel, so sences are as important a phenomenon and as complex as behaviour itself. Loved the topic!
The front of the cabin when on the climb upwards in a plane IS higher than you when sitting further back in a plane and certainly not level as anyone, even on the ground, can see!!
L. Ron Hubbard had all the different senses figured out over 40 years ago (he died 40 years ago…not sure how long before he died he had them all listed…could have been 50/60/or more years)…
I forget how many he had exactly (think it was in the 40s but don’t quote me on that) but it would probably be a good starting point for your research.
That’s what I’m thinking, that we have many more senses that 33.. that we have an innumerable amount of them and I don’t believe we will ever “discover” them all. But I will definitely check out the gentleman you spoke about and his list if senses. Sounds thought provoking and interesting.
Name should’ve been Chrissy not Chrisst.. not that that matters.
Like physics there are the strong and weak forces and quantum (micro physics) and for lack of a better term macro physics. Similarly our bodies have the 5 gateways of sight, smell, taste, touch and hearing and through these we obtain all the physical information we need and this is how we navigate our physical world and going deeper inward still we have the the realm of consciousness where still yet again the information is based on our physical experience but like quantum physics seems to mirror things on this level become strangley different and don’t seem to follow as strict of a pattern as the physical (yet the spiritual would probably not be through the 5 gateways if what I understand of it to be correct where the realm of consciousness exists somewhere between the physical and spiritual). But my point in all of this is the classic model of 5 senses is the most correct and this article did not bring to light anything new but just expounded on the old.
Human have sol it’s protect from senses like 6th senses so deferent senses to inhal our good or bad action it comes with happiness 😊 or Gillette it’s control all senses to gat purify our devotion and make use divine. 🦄
Can you please repeat that. I dont know if I misread, but I dont quite understand what you were trying to say, tho it sounded interesting. Thank you
Old L Ron Hubbard sat in a cupboard
And emptied his bowels for scatology
Then studied his feces which inspired his theses
On the crap he named Scientology
Lmao.. that was good
Loved it! Thx
I think we will never know the amount of senses we have completely. But I do believe that the key to understanding much of it is in vibration or frequency.