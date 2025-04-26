Public Health Alert: Widely Used Drugs Pose Overlooked Threat to Developing Brains

An editorial in Brain Medicine calls for urgent action to address the often-overlooked toxicity of commonly prescribed drugs.

A compelling editorial published in Brain Medicine highlights an emerging concern for brain development and public health: the interference of sterol biosynthesis by widely used prescription drugs.

Written by Editor-in-Chief Julio Licinio, the editorial responds to recent findings by Korade and Mirnics. Their research identified more than 30 FDA-approved medications, including commonly prescribed psychiatric drugs such as aripiprazole, trazodone, haloperidol, and cariprazine, that inhibit DHCR7, a key enzyme involved in cholesterol biosynthesis. Disrupting this enzyme’s function may have significant implications for neurodevelopment and mental health.

“This inhibition raises the levels of 7-dehydrocholesterol (7-DHC), suppresses cholesterol synthesis, and generates a sterol profile indistinguishable from that seen in congenital metabolic disorders,” Dr. Licinio explains in the editorial. “This is not a hypothetical concern—it is empirically validated in cell lines, rodent models, and human blood samples.”

The editorial highlights that these disruptions are particularly concerning during pregnancy and other developmental stages, but may have been systematically overlooked in drug safety evaluations. Even more alarming is that combinations of these medications—a common reality in clinical settings—can produce synergistic effects, elevating toxic metabolites to levels 15 times above normal.

“What Korade and Mirnics reveal is especially disturbing in this context,” notes Dr. Licinio. “If individual drugs can mimic a metabolic disorder, what are we to make of their interactions? We are prescribing molecular cocktails with no empirical knowledge of how they alter developmental neurochemistry.”

The editorial points out that approximately 1-3% of the general population carries single-allele DHCR7 mutations that may make them particularly vulnerable to these medications. A single prescription could potentially tip their biochemical balance, with two or more medications sending them into a state resembling Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome, a serious developmental disorder.

Key Implications

Widely used psychiatric medications and other drugs may disrupt sterol biosynthesis, potentially causing developmental harm

Current drug approval processes fail to account for polypharmacy effects, despite their prevalence

Genetic vulnerability in a significant portion of the population increases risk

Developmental vulnerability extends beyond pregnancy to include infancy, childhood, and adolescence

Regulatory changes and clinical practice adjustments are urgently needed

Recommendations for Action

The editorial issues specific recommendations for immediate changes in clinical practice:

Pregnant women with DHCR7± genotype should avoid medications with 7-DHC-elevating side effects

Genetic testing should be considered for women of childbearing age who require these medications

Polypharmacy involving drugs that disrupt sterol synthesis should be avoided during pregnancy

Patients with Smith-Lemli-Opitz Syndrome should never receive medications with 7-DHC-elevating effects

For regulatory bodies and the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Licinio calls for mandatory sterol biosynthesis screening in developmental safety assessments, abandoning “the fiction of monotherapy testing,” and developing evaluation methods that reflect real-world prescribing patterns.

“This is a call to action. Not someday. Now,” concludes Dr. Licinio.

Reference: “Medication-induced sterol disruption: An overlooked threat to brain development and public health” by Julio Licinio, 22 April 2025, Brain Medicine.

DOI: 10.61373/bm025d.0041

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