Quantum Networking Breakthrough As Entangled Photons Transmit Without Interruption for 30+ Hours

Scientists have demonstrated a major leap in quantum networking by transmitting entangled quantum signals with 100% uptime over a commercial network.
Their new stabilization method overcomes disruptions, keeping the network running smoothly and securely.
Quantum Breakthrough: First Entangled Signal Over Commercial Network
Researchers from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), EPB of Chattanooga, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga have successfully transmitted an entangled quantum signal over a commercial fiber-optic network. This achievement marks the first time multiple wavelength channels and automatic polarization stabilization have been used together — without any network downtime.
This breakthrough brings us one step closer to developing a functional quantum internet, which could offer greater security and efficiency than today’s networks.
To maintain signal stability, the researchers implemented automatic polarization compensation (APC), a technique that corrects changes in the polarization — the direction in which the electric field of a light wave oscillates. The system relied on laser-generated reference signals and an ultrasensitive method called heterodyne detection to monitor and adjust the polarization in real-time.
By using APC, the team minimized disruptions caused by environmental factors like wind and temperature fluctuations, which can interfere with quantum signals traveling through fiber-optic cables.
Overcoming Signal Interference for Seamless Communication
“One of our goals all along has been to develop quantum communications systems that operate seamlessly for users,” said Joseph Chapman, an ORNL quantum research scientist who led the study. “This is the first demonstration of this method, which enabled relatively fast stabilization while preserving the quantum signals, all with 100% uptime – meaning the people at either end of this transmission won’t notice any interruption in the signal and don’t need to coordinate scheduled downtime.”
The method enabled continuous transmission of the signals with no interruptions for more than 30 hours between the node on the University of Tennessee Chattanooga campus and two other EPB quantum network nodes, each about half a mile away. The UTC node held an entangled-photon source developed by Muneer Alshowkan, an ORNL quantum research scientist.
Quantum Qubits: The Key to Future Computing
Quantum computing relies on quantum bits, or qubits, to store information. Qubits, unlike the binary bits used in classical computing, can exist in more than one state simultaneously via quantum superposition, which allows combinations of physical values to be encoded on a single object.
The ORNL study used light particles, or photons, as qubits and transmitted the polarization-entangled qubits on photon pairs via quantum entanglement distribution. Entangled qubits are so intertwined that one can’t be described independently of the other. That entanglement allows the information encoded in qubits to be transmitted from one place to another via quantum teleportation without physical travel through space. Entanglement distribution and quantum teleportation form the bedrock of more advanced quantum networks.
Tackling Disruptions in Fiber-Optic Quantum Networks
Photons can be encoded as qubits via polarization, along with other properties of light, and can be transmitted over existing fiber-optic cable systems. But wind, moisture, changes in temperature, and other stresses on the cable can disrupt the photons’ polarization and interfere with the signal. Chapman and the ORNL team wanted to find a way to stabilize the polarization and reduce interference while keeping the network running at maximum bandwidth.
“Most previous solutions didn’t necessarily work for all types of polarizations and required trade-offs like periodically resetting the network,” Chapman said. “People using the network need it up and running. Our approach controls for any type of polarization and doesn’t require the network to periodically shut down.”
Testing and Fine-Tuning the Quantum Process
Chapman and Alshowkan tested the compensation method by generating test signals from entangled photons using entanglement-assisted quantum process tomography, which estimates the properties of a quantum channel – such as the in-ground fiber with APC – to measure for changes. The transmissions remained relatively stable with minimal added noise when APC was enabled.
“An experienced musician with a good ear can tell the difference when two instruments are out of tune,” Chapman said. “In our APC, we’re using a laser to do the same thing with our reference signals.”
Patent Pending: What’s Next for Quantum Networking?
Chapman has applied for a patent on the method. The next steps include adjusting the approach to increase bandwidth and compensation range to enable high-performance operation under a wider variety of conditions.
“Working with organizations like ORNL provides valuable feedback for how we can continue to enhance EPB Quantum Network as a resource for researchers, startups, and academic customers,” said David Wade, EPB’s CEO. “Since launching a commercially viable quantum network, we’ve begun working to prepare our community to benefit from the advancements in the quantum future and establish Chattanooga as a destination for developers and investment.”
UTC officials pledged to continue their support.
“We’re excited about being part of this successful teamwork,” said Reinhold Mann, vice chancellor for research at UTC. “This partnership advances quantum information science and technology and adds to our special experiential learning offering for our students.”
Reference: “Continuous automatic polarization channel stabilization from heterodyne detection of coexisting dim reference signals” by Kazi Reaz, Joseph C. Chapman, Tian Li, Muneer Alshowkan and Mariam Kiran, 15 December 2024, Optics Express.
DOI: 10.1364/OE.543704
Support for this research came from the ORNL Laboratory Directed Research and Development program, from the DOE Office of Science’s Advanced Scientific Computing Research program, and from the UTC Quantum Initiative.
So why do you even need a fibre optic if it uses quantum teleportation then?
How would the date Auto Fabricate itself, or does it come pre decogered
Thanks for this Article please send me more info about this great connectivity.
;
Didn’t Oxford University announce a similar find, only a few weeks ago?
Are you guys just face-saving with this announcement?