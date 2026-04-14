Quantum Reality Gets Stranger: Physicists Put a Lump of Metal in Two Places at Once

Researchers have shown that surprisingly large metal particles can behave according to quantum mechanics, existing in multiple states at once.

Can a tiny piece of metal exist in a quantum state spread across multiple locations at once? Researchers at the University of Vienna say yes.

Writing in Nature, scientists from the University of Vienna and the University of Duisburg-Essen report that even relatively large nanoparticles made of thousands of sodium atoms still obey the laws of quantum mechanics. Their work represents one of the most rigorous tests yet of quantum behavior at a near macroscopic scale.

Matter as a wave

Quantum theory shows that matter, like light, can act as both a particle and a wave. This dual behavior has been confirmed many times in experiments with electrons, atoms, and small molecules, often using interference or double-slit setups. In everyday life, however, objects such as dust or stones appear to follow predictable paths and occupy definite positions, consistent with classical physics.

The Vienna team, led by Markus Arndt and Stefan Gerlich, has now shown that this wave-like behavior also applies to much larger metallic particles. Their sodium clusters measure about 8 nanometers in diameter (about 0.0000003 inches) and have a mass exceeding 170,000 atomic mass units, making them heavier than most proteins. Even so, the researchers were able to detect clear quantum interference patterns from these particles.

“Intuitively, one would expect such a large lump of metal to behave like a classical particle,” says lead author and doctoral student Sebastian Pedalino. “The fact that it still interferes shows that quantum mechanics is valid even on this scale and does not require alternative models.”

“Schrödinger’s metal lump”

To carry out the experiment, the team created cold sodium clusters containing between 5,000 and 10,000 atoms. These clusters passed through three diffraction gratings formed by ultraviolet laser beams. The first laser fixed each cluster’s position in a repeating pattern spaced one ten-thousandth of a millimeter apart, with a precision of about 10 nm. This setup placed the particles into a superposition, meaning they could take multiple paths through the system at once.

As these paths overlapped, they produced a striped interference pattern that matched predictions from quantum theory. The results show that the particles do not have a single defined position while in flight. Instead, their spread in space is many times larger than their actual size.

Physicists describe this behavior as a Schrödinger cat state, referencing Erwin Schrödinger’s famous thought experiment a cat that is both alive and dead at the same time. In this case, the analogy applies to metal particles. As the researchers put it, “every piece of metal is here and not here.”

New scale achieved in the University of Vienna laboratory

The theoretical framework behind this work builds on two decades of research in near-field interferometry by Klaus Hornberger (University of Duisburg Essen), a co-author of the study. Hornberger and Stefan Nimmrichter (then University of Vienna) also introduced the concept of macroscopicity, which allows scientists to compare how strongly different experiments test quantum theory across systems such as nano-oscillators, atomic interferometers, and nanoacoustic resonators.

In this study, the team achieved a macroscopicity value of μ = 15.5, about ten times higher than previous experiments. For comparison, reaching a similar level with electrons would require maintaining a quantum superposition for roughly 100 million years. The nanoparticles in this experiment achieved it in about one hundredth of a second.

Outlook and applications

The study aims to shed light on why quantum effects appear so unusual, while everyday objects behave in familiar ways. Future experiments will explore even larger particles and different materials, offering more stringent tests of quantum theory.

With improved equipment, the researchers hope to increase their results by several orders of magnitude. The Vienna interferometer is also a highly sensitive force sensor that can currently measure forces in the range of 10-26 N and will be even more sensitive in the future. This opens up new perspectives for precision measurements, such as electrical, magnetic, or optical properties of isolated nanoparticles—an exciting addition to established methods in nanotechnology.

Reference: “Probing quantum mechanics with nanoparticle matter-wave interferometry” by Sebastian Pedalino, Bruno E. Ramírez-Galindo, Richard Ferstl, Klaus Hornberger, Markus Arndt and Stefan Gerlich, 21 January 2026, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-09917-9

Funding: Der Gordon & Betty Moore Foundation grant GMBF10771, Fonds zur Förderung Wissenschaftlicher Forschung, FWF, MUSCLE #32542-N

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