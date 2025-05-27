Quasar-Powered Galaxy Attack Revealed in Stunning Detail

In a dramatic galactic showdown dubbed the “cosmic joust,” astronomers have captured an extraordinary cosmic event: a quasar-powered galaxy stabbing another with a blast of radiation during a collision 11 billion years ago.

For the first time, astronomers have captured a dramatic cosmic event where one galaxy appears to stab another with a beam of powerful radiation. Published in Nature, this breakthrough study shows how the intense energy from the attacking galaxy weakens its target’s ability to create new stars. Using two of the most advanced observatories on Earth—the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)—scientists were able to reveal the full extent of this galactic clash.

The “Cosmic Joust”: Galaxies Clash in Deep Space

Far across the Universe, two galaxies are caught in a high-speed, high-stakes struggle. They race toward each other at about 500 kilometers per second, collide briefly, and then swing apart before crashing together again. Astronomers have nicknamed this epic standoff the “cosmic joust,” inspired by medieval knights. But unlike a fair duel, one galaxy has a powerful weapon—a quasar. This brilliant core, powered by a supermassive black hole, sends out a beam of energy that slices straight through its opponent.

Quasars are among the brightest objects in the Universe, releasing enormous amounts of energy as matter falls into their central black holes. Events like these were more common billions of years ago, so astronomers look deep into space to see them. The light from this particular galactic encounter has traveled over 11 billion years to reach Earth. That means we are witnessing a moment from when the Universe was only 18% of its current age.

Astronomers have witnessed a violent galactic merger in deep space. Like a ‘cosmic joust’, one galaxy is piercing another with a cone of intense radiation. Credit: ESO

Quasar Radiation Sabotages Star Formation

“Here we see for the first time the effect of a quasar’s radiation directly on the internal structure of the gas in an otherwise regular galaxy,” explains study co-lead Sergei Balashev, who is a researcher at the Ioffe Institute in St Petersburg, Russia. The new observations indicate that radiation released by the quasar disrupts the clouds of gas and dust in the regular galaxy, leaving only the smallest, densest regions behind. These regions are likely too small to be capable of star formation, leaving the wounded galaxy with fewer stellar nurseries in a dramatic transformation.

But this galactic victim isn’t all that is being transformed. Balashev explains: “These mergers are thought to bring huge amounts of gas to supermassive black holes residing in galaxy centers.” In the cosmic joust, new reserves of fuel are brought within reach of the black hole powering the quasar. As the black hole feeds, the quasar can continue its damaging attack.

Chilean Telescopes Reveal the Brutal Details

This study was conducted using ALMA and the X-shooter instrument on ESO’s VLT, both located in Chile’s Atacama Desert. ALMA’s high resolution helped the astronomers clearly distinguish the two merging galaxies, which are so close together they looked like a single object in previous observations. With X-shooter, researchers analyzed the quasar’s light as it passed through the regular galaxy. This allowed the team to study how this galaxy suffered from the quasar’s radiation in this cosmic fight.

This video shows a series of animations of two interacting galaxies, where one of them is piercing the other with intense radiation, like a cosmic joust. Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser

Observations with larger, more powerful telescopes could reveal more about collisions like this. As Noterdaeme says, a telescope like ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope “will certainly allow us to push forward a deeper study of this, and other systems, to better understand the evolution of quasars and their effect on host and nearby galaxies.”

This video zooms into a galactic merging event in deep space, like a ‘cosmic joust’. One of these galaxies is piercing the other with intense radiation, emitted by a quasar at its core. This radiation is disrupting the gas and dust inside the other galaxy, dampening its ability to form stars. Credit: ESO

